This week’s article is about being a chameleon. Now, before you think I am talking about something fake, I’m not. I’m talking about having the ability to adapt to your surroundings…changing your colors in order to fit your situation.

I had a situation with a bride and groom in a sales call recently that reminded me of this. We sat down and we talked about their day. Literally within the first three minutes of our conversation the bride dropped a couple expletives. Now some people may get offended by that but in my head I felt “that’s okay”. Why? Because it showed she felt comfortable with me and it kind of broke the ice and allowed us to be a little more real with each other if you will.

I also recently had a Mother of the Bride the next day who was SO very prim and proper in her mannerisms that it forced me to be much more aware of my vocabulary, etiquette and stories that I would share with her.

How is your vocabulary and etiquette? Do you know the proper way to use utensils in a dining situation? Do you know the proper way to use utensils in a dining situation? What is the first thing you should do when someone enters a room to greet them? We’ll discuss this and more in next week’s article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 221 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.