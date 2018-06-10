Before You Post THAT on Social Media… – By Matt Martindale

This is the age of expressing one’s thoughts more freely than ever before, to the widest possible audience, all with the easy click of a “send” button. Yet, while you may think that your opinions deserve to be aired on social media, take a moment to think about your connections and consider: “Could this be costing me business?” More than likely, the answer is a resounding “yes!”

Ever heard the phrase, “birds of a feather, flock together?” Sure you have. Seth Godin, in his book “Tribes” talks about how the internet has eliminated the barriers of geography, cost and time. Society has linked up to create groups, or tribes. A tribe is simply a collection of people who’ve become “connected to a leader, and connected to an idea.” People are looking for a flock. People want to “belong” as part of our survival mechanism. People want to have a voice. Expressing that voice is now easier than ever with social media. This provides leverage. Leverage creates momentum. That momentum can be good or bad.

As a business owner, the real question is, whether or not your posts are good for business. In particular, I’m talking abut the political posts, negative rants and divisive attempts to rally a response.)

