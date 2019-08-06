As a professional speaker, you work with organizations and companies of all types. Some who have everything together and some who DON’T always have it all together. It’s no different when we do an event. Sometimes things can get a little flustered. Sometimes the couple is late for arrival for their grand entrance, maybe the photographer takes too long for sunset photos and you’re stuck behind schedule for their first dance. You become frustrated and get SO UPSET about it. You curse the name of the photographer, say the couple doesn’t care about their event and that everyone is conspiring against you.

STOP.

IT. AIN’T ABOUT. YOU.

Your job is to show up as a professional to deliver the services AND results you’ve promised. It’s not about you. It’s about your client, whoever has contracted you to deliver. Your job ultimately is to be flexible.

Being flexible is so important. As I’ve discussed in the past, in sales, it’s not follow up, it’s follow through. Life, your event, your client can throw you a curveball. You have to have patience and be flexible. We’ll be back next week with the continuation of this article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 259 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.