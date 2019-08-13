Be Flexible Part 2

We continue this week with the follow up to Be Flexible. One time I showed up at an event to perform a speaking engagement and we were moved to a completely different room, it snowed the night before so everyone coming in for the event was delayed due to the weather and traffic. I quickly realized that we would NOT be starting on time and that we’d just have to roll with it. If I had stayed in my head regarding everything working against me then I wouldn’t be able to live in the moment and truly deliver my presentation and content for that audience.

What’s a key for living in the moment and practicing patience? Being prepared. You can’t show up and “wing” it. There’s too much riding on your performance and your outcome of the event. Do the work ahead of time. Be ready to go for the team that you are about to serve, the people you are about to serve, wherever that might be. If something changes to cause you to change your plan, that’s fine. Have prepared a Plan A, a Plan B, and a Plan C. We as talents should never be the ones to complain. Our job is to put on a smile and make the most of the opportunity that we have, we’re still going to have a great day.

One other piece of advice I want to leave you with is from a mentor of mine, Mark Ferrell. Mark stated this years ago to me and it stuck. “Never go on until you are ready.” In other words, take your time. If you’re not ready, then the moment isn’t ready to be presented. Now that’s not to say you’re going to keep someone waiting longer than should be, but BE READY. Be present. Be in the moment. Be flexible. Go with it and lead with your heart.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

