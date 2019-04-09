Be A Chameleon Part 2

This week we continue where we left off last week in regards to Being A Chameleon in situations. How’s your d ining etiquette? You may or may not eat at your events but if you do you definitely should know proper etiquette for fancy or not so fancy meals.

What about your vocabulary? You have to be able to adjust your vocabulary and mannerisms to fit any situation. This is why I’m also not a big fan of scripting your entire presentation as you don’t always know in advance whom before you sit. A great resource to be able to help you wth your vocabulary and body language is Toastmasters. In fact, there’s an online club for DJ and MC’s named DJ MC Toastmasters Club. Find it at http://www.DJMCToastmasters.com.

Bottom line, you must adjust your presentation, body language, vocabulary and communication style to fit the person you are communicating with if you want to be effective. You have to adapt yourself to any situation. You can’t change anyone else you come into contact with, but you can change your approach. Be a chameleon, adapt to how they best receive information and watch your sales and connections soar.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 223 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.