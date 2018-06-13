Backups For Your Backups

One of the key skills of a quality mobile DJ is their ability to handle unexpected situations quickly and efficiently. It follows that there is a general consensus that having backups of the gear we use at our events is essential for a DJ to truly be prepared. But what happens when our backups fail?

I found out the answer that question just last night. After arriving at a venue I’ve performed at many times and beginning my sound check, I noticed one side of my dual wireless microphone receiver was acting up. Pressed for time, I opted to just use the second unit instead of troubleshooting the first and began to sound check with that mic. Within a few minutes, it also started having troubles, and my blood pressure rose ever so slightly. Luckily, even losing two wireless mics wasn’t going to spoil this wedding ceremony, because my next backup was a wired handheld microphone, and it worked like a charm.

Having a backup microphone, source of music, or any other piece of gear is great, but if the worst happens and your backup fails, will your show go on? One of the ways to make sure that it does is to have backups that are simple and stripped-down. A wireless microphone is complex and a variety of things can fail within it, but it’s pretty hard to break a good wired microphone. Similarly, if your controller won’t connect to your laptop or it’s power supply dies, a small AA-powered MP3 player loaded with hour-long background music and party mixes can save you in a pinch. In the event that failed, keeping key songs downloaded and available on your cell phone is always a safe third level of backup.

We never want the worst to happen, but being overly prepared takes away a lot of the stress if it does. In what ways do you double and triple check that you’ll be good to go in the worst case scenario?

Jordan Nelson ( 53 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.