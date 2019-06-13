“Ask Ben Stowe…”

Mobile Beat Las Vegas is only a few weeks away. If you haven’t done so, get your passes now! In

addition to the great lineup of presenters speaking on almost every DJ-related business, social media and performance topic you can think of, MBLV23 will once again feature the DJ Tech Institute, presented by Ben Stowe.

The only thing Ben loves more than sound and lighting is Star Wars. He is literally the Jedi Master of gear. Along with maintaining a thriving online retail gear business, Ben and his company NFLX Professional travel the USA providing sound reinforcement and lighting in some of the biggest arenas in the country for sporting events and concerts. Not only is Ben hosting eight workshops (four topics at two workshops per day), he is also presenting a seminar on the main stage dedicated solely to dealing with microphone science, bandwidth and proper usage. The workshops will cover sound and lighting tips, tricks and fundamentals.

I managed to get in a quick interview with Ben about the content for the DJ Tech Institute workshops this year before he headed off to Florida and South Carolina. He never stops.

Michael Cordeiro ( 90 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com