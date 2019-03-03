Are you Crushing 2019?

Seems like New Years Eve was only a week ago. March has just begun and I wonder how many of you are have already forsaken those resolutions and goals you set for 2019? Did you just stop trying? Has life got you side tracked? Don’t let it get you down. The fact is 90% of us don’t follow through with the majority of New Years resolutions anyway. Why? Basically because they lack real commitment and planning.

One of the main culprits is expectations. We live in a “Now” society. We expect big results in little time. I stopped eating donuts and ice cream for a week; how come I haven’t lost forty pounds yet? Accomplishing goals takes a lot of planning and serious methodology. The first step is truly understanding the goals you should set and why you need to set them.

The reason most people fail, lose sight or quit trying is because the goals they have set are not realistic, don’t actually reflect the change they want to make in their life or are just totally unattainable given their current means. Let’s take weight loss. You state that your goal is to lose 100 lbs. Great. How are you going to lose it? By what date are you going to lose it? What is your diet and exercise plan to lose it?

Get it? Goals have to be qualified and quantified to be realistic. If your ultimate goal is to book 50 weddings for 2019, you start by just trying to book one this week, then two next week and so on. Small positive steps in one direction. A great acronym for determining and achieving your goals is the word SMART.

Break the word down like this: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Timely. It’s like the old saying; what is the best way to eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Big goals need to be broken down into small manageable steps that show positive results and give you enough reassurance to keep moving forward. This applies to your personal life and business.

Still not sure how to define your business goals? Need help identifying the areas of your business that need the most attention? Mobile Beat Las Vegas is a good place to start. Surrounding yourself with a thousand other DJ’s and industry experts is a great way to get some real guidance and answers. Remember: “The problem is not the problem. Your attitude about the problem is the problem”. See you next week at MBLV23.

Michael Cordeiro ( 76 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com