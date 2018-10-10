Are We Choosing to Make Our (DJ) Life Harder?

Like most of my articles, this one was inspired by a recent post I saw in a Facebook group. A DJ had made a post asking for tips and instruction on how to program his lights via DMX, which is one of my favorite topics. However, he was looking for advice specifically dealing with a hardware DMX controller, and in the comments, other DJs were repeatedly encouraging him to make the switch to a software program. “For the price,” they correctly said, “it will make your life SO much easier.”

While today’s article isn’t about choosing between a hardware or software DMX controller, there is a valuable lesson to be learned in this post. Sometimes, whether due to ignorance or stubbornness, we find ourselves using equipment or performance techniques that make our lives harder than they need to be.

For the longest time, I had the most hodge-podge ceremony setup in the entire world. All sorts of microphones, mixers, and cables were tangled together and, in all honesty, I hated doing ceremonies. I had seen pictures of other DJs’ beautifully organized ceremony rack cases filled with perfectly mounted microphone antennas and single space mixers, but I couldn’t find it in myself to pay the $120 for a nice rack case or $200 for a quality rack mixer. And so I continued on, spending way too much time and experiencing way too much stress every time I was asked to do a wedding ceremony.

Eventually, after a great weekend with an unusual surplus of income, I pulled the plug on a shiny new rack case, new shorter cables, and everything else I needed to compress and streamline my ceremony system. After doing my first ceremony with this new setup, I kicked myself again and again for not doing it sooner. IT. WAS. SO. EASY. Instead of plugging in and connecting a handful of cables to random pieces of equipment strewn across a table, I simply set down the case, plugging in power and audio, and was ready to go.

You may already have a great ceremony system, but perhaps another aspect of your company is too complicated or outdated. Maybe you are still hand typing every single response to all of the inquiries your company receives instead of using some sort of email template. You may still be mailing paper contracts or timelines instead of taking advantage of the internet. Whatever it is, I urge you to step outside of your comfort zone and take the plunge into new territory. Find ways to update and streamline your processes. Not only will you most likely be able to deliver a more polished product to your clients, but you will appreciate the reduced stress that comes into your life because of it.

Jordan Nelson ( 70 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.