Appearance vs. Protection – By Stu Chisholm

One of the facts of life for a busy mobile DJ is the need for good protection for our gear. Just last weekend while oofing my Rock-N-Roller up the ramp of my truck in the rain, one of the wheels slipped over the edge and I dumped the entire load on the pavement roughly two feet below. If it hadn’t been for the tough road cases I had my amp and other gear tucked inside, it would’ve spelled disaster. Shock (such as that), rain, direct sunlight, dust and other equipment killers are an inescapable part of mobile DJ reality.

CONFUSING PROTECTION FOR PRESENTATION (AND VICE-VERSA)

Accepting this fact, equipment manufacturers such as Gator, Odyssey, Grundorf, Anvil and others have met our needs with an amazing array of cases designed for just about anything we’relikely to carry. In their unending effort to attract our dollars, however, they have combined form with function, making cases that also serve as work stations. This allows us to simply pop open (or slide) a cover or two, hook up to electricity and we’re off and running! Ideal, right? Well…not so fast.

Continue reading this article along with the full issue at https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/187 also thanks to QSC for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.

Stu Chisholm ( 53 Posts Stu Chisholm had been collecting music since he was about eight years old and began his DJ career in 1979. After much hard work, trial-and-error, and a stint at the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, he studied the DJ arts with famous Michigan broadcaster, Bill Henning, at a local college. Stu interned at Detroit’s rock powerhouse, WRIF. To his radio and mobile work Stu later added club gigs at Detroit’s best venues, and voiceover work. He has shared his extensive DJ experience through his Mobile Beat columns, as a seminar speaker and through his book, “The Complete Disc Jockey: A Comprehensive Manual for the Professional DJ,” released in 2008.