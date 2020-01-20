An Insight into Musician Kenny Rogers

One musician who dramatically influenced sports betting is Kenny Rogers, with his signature “The Gambler” country hit. Don Schlitz wrote the song, and various musicians recorded it. However, Kenny Rogers is the one who brought out the tune perfectly and left a lasting mark in the lives of many since releasing it in 1978. Though Schlitz wrote the song in memory of his deceased father, it has had a considerable impact on the sports betting industry.

In the song, Ken and the Gambler are on a boring train trip, playing poker, when The Gambler breaks the ice by claiming to read Kenny’s face. According to the song, the expression on Kenny’s face indicated that he was out of aces. The Gambler offers to give him some advice for a taste of his whiskey. Below are the lyrics to the song “The Gambler” and their significance to the sports betting world.

“If you’re gonna play the game, boy, you gotta learn to pay it right.”

The line is the introduction to The Gambler’s rule book. It implies that betting has rules that every player has to abide by to survive. According to The Gambler in Kenny’s song, these are the basic rules of gambling:

“You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, and know when to run.”

This first rule may refer to the gambling budget. Experts advise every gambler to have some fixed amount of money that they are willing to spend. Their bankroll should determine when to fold, call, or raise a hand. Also, there is a time to keep off the game, especially if your bankroll is low.

“You never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table. There’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealing’s done.”

Casino gclub owners design their gambling houses, research shows, to ensure that gamblers do not leave the table, and this is perhaps the reason the song discourages bettors from counting their money at the table. Once a gambler wins, their hope for a bigger win increases, tempting them to place a bigger bet. The gambler will most likely use the money they won to place another bet repeatedly until they lose everything, eventually becoming addicts. One thing every gambler must know is that casinos exist to make money and not to sustain gamblers. Since getting consistent wins is hard, the gambler must leave the table as soon as they get the first win.

“Every gambler knows that the secret to survivin’ is knowing what to throw away and knowin’ what to keep ‘cause every hand’s a winner, and every hand’s a loser, and the best that you can hope for is to die in your sleep.”

In gambling, you need to come prepared for a win or a loss. No game has a sure bet ever, and so anybody can win or lose. Furthermore, no prediction can ever guarantee a win. It is good to gamble only as much as one can comfortably lose. This strategy will leave enough room for another game the following day, without leaving adverse effects of the loss on the gambler. Therefore, because sports betting is a fun activity, every bettor must have a loss threshold.

Knowing what to throw away and knowing what to keep can also imply the ability to make hard choices as far as gambling/life balance is concerned. Many relationships have suffered for impulsive gambling issues, so the gambler must know what to prioritize and what to abandon. It is not wise to invest the time and money in the game at the expense of a family or career.

Kenny Rogers has used music to give invaluable advice to gamblers. When gamblers follow the advice, his award-winning masterpiece “The Gambler” can help prevent addiction to sports betting.