Always Ask More Questions

There are a lot of lessons in business that we are able to learn from books, videos, and articles. Others we learn from trusted friends and mentors. Some lessons, however, must be learned from the harsh hand of experience. This weekend provided me with such an opportunity, and today I’d like to share the lesson I learned about asking enough to questions to be properly prepared for an event.

When the client (a 15-year-old girl) first reached out to me about using my services at her sweet 16, I thought to myself “Sweet! A birthday party will be an easy event and a needed break from the hectic wedding season.” We had a quick conversation about the music she wanted (mostly American pop with a little Spanish for her family) and the hours of the event, signed a contract, and didn’t speak much until the week of her birthday. In my mind, this event would be dead simple; I would show up to the event without a suit for once, set up a simple system, play some tunes for a few hours, and take off. Because I didn’t consider the party to be nearly as important or detail-oriented as a wedding, my questions stopped quickly. Boy was I wrong.

Arriving at the venue on Saturday in my nice jeans and casual button-up shirt, I quickly realized this wasn’t your average birthday party. Everyone standing at the front of the venue was in dress clothes, and as I walked around to the dance floor area I noticed at least a dozen waiters and waitresses dressed to the nines. A huge buffet table and the elaborate decorations confirmed it – this was definitely a quinceanera, not a sweet 16. Luckily, I was probably better prepared than most (I had done a few weddings with Spanish elements in the past and speak Spanish fluently), but I was still underdressed and underprepared. The family and friends were as disorganized as I was unprepared, and our combined unpreparedness led to a lot of scrambling and more stress than I had originally hoped for. Thankfully, the night went well despite its hectic nature, and I even ended up playing an additional hour.

In hindsight, I know what I did wrong – I failed to ask enough questions. When I heard the words “birthday party” I immediately assumed the nature of the event and the amount of preparation involved. Sure, I put forth an effort to gather music she wanted and arrive with enough time to handle unforeseen occurrences, but I was still ill-equipped to handle a quinceanera. I failed to ask if there would be any special birthday surprises, ceremonies, or events. I didn’t probe to find out more about her guests and family. When she mentioned she wanted Spanish music, I didn’t take the time to discuss which genres her family preferred.

I’ve learned not to hate experiences like this because while they may be stressful, I learned a lot. Hopefully, you are now able to learn from my mistakes and avoid situations like this in your own company. Always ask more questions! Dig deeper into the details of any event you work on, be it a wedding or a birthday party. Don’t ever automatically assume what an event will require just because you did something similar in the past. No matter how confident you are that you know exactly what they want, always double and triple check ahead of time. If given the choice, I would always prefer to be overdressed and overprepared than the opposite.

Jordan Nelson ( 58 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.