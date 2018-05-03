Alto Professional Releases Another Series of Speakers!

Cumberland, RI USA (May 1, 2018)—Alto Professional (altoprofessional.com), the world’s leading innovator for live performance reinforcement products, today announced the introduction of its new Truesonic TS3 series of professional powered loudspeakers. Building on the overwhelming success of Alto Professional’s TS2 Series, the new TS3s boast significantly more powerful amplification (2000 watts vs. 1100) and all-new low-frequency and high-frequency drivers, for greater power-handling, greater output capability and smoother, more accurate response. In addition, the new speakers boast an updated control panel with clearer control indications and rotary detent positions that make for a faster, more precise setup.

There are four models in the new TS3 range: The TS308, TS310, TS312 and TS315, with 8-10-12- and 15-inch woofers respectively. The range shares a new 2000-watt peak (1000-watt continuous) amplifier, a significant advance over the 1100-watt peak (550-watt continuous) amplifiers in the TS2.

The four models boast all-new low-frequency drivers, designed to play louder and handle more power than their already-impressive predecessors in the TS2 Series. They also have a new horn-loaded high-frequency driver. This impressive transducer has a brand-new heat sink design that provides exceptional heat dissipation for impressive power-handling, even at all-night-long concert levels. Because these new drivers can safely handle the additional power, the TS3’s take full advantage of the increased wattage and will play at higher SPLs with lower distortion.

Of particular interest and utility is the optional wall-mount bracket. This durable steel bracket enables both vertical and horizontal positioning, has a matching powder-coated finish and 15-degree rotational locking points for fine tuning the speaker’s positioning.

TS3 Details: