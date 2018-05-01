Alto Professional addresses demands of serious performers with New TX2 powered loudspeakers

Cumberland, RI USA (May 1, 2018)—Alto Professional (altoprofessional.com), the world’s leading innovator for live performance reinforcement products, today announced the introduction of its new TX2 series of powered loudspeakers. Utilizing much of the technology of Alto Professional’s top-of- the-line Truesonic TS3 Series, the new TX2s deliver the power and clarity that serious performers require to sound their best, night after night.

There are four models in the range—the 300-watt TX208 and 210, and the 600-watt TX212 and 215. They are all bi-amplified 2-way designs, with a long-excursion woofer and a 1-inch titanium compression driver in a newly-designed precision horn. This new horn design improves the high- frequency performance and produces a very precise 90 ̊H X 60 ̊V radiation pattern—ideal for optimal audience coverage.

The TX2 Series features a new ID, resulting in rugged, lightweight, easily-transportable cabinets. Their trapezoidal shape enables either upright or wedge monitor positioning and the full-sized steel grille gives complete driver protection. These speakers are built for continuous heavy-duty use. Add to that their full complement of inputs/outputs and mounting options and it’s easy to see that the Alto Professional TX2 Series plays an indispensable role in any performer’s equipment lineup.

TX2 Details: