Alto Professional addresses demands of serious performers with New TX2 powered loudspeakers

Cumberland, RI USA (May 1, 2018)—Alto Professional (altoprofessional.com), the world’s leading innovator for live performance reinforcement products, today announced the introduction of its new TX2 series of powered loudspeakers. Utilizing much of the technology of Alto Professional’s top-of- the-line Truesonic TS3 Series, the new TX2s deliver the power and clarity that serious performers require to sound their best, night after night.
There are four models in the range—the 300-watt TX208 and 210, and the 600-watt TX212 and 215. They are all bi-amplified 2-way designs, with a long-excursion woofer and a 1-inch titanium compression driver in a newly-designed precision horn. This new horn design improves the high- frequency performance and produces a very precise 90 ̊H X 60 ̊V radiation pattern—ideal for optimal audience coverage.
The TX2 Series features a new ID, resulting in rugged, lightweight, easily-transportable cabinets. Their trapezoidal shape enables either upright or wedge monitor positioning and the full-sized steel grille gives complete driver protection. These speakers are built for continuous heavy-duty use. Add to that their full complement of inputs/outputs and mounting options and it’s easy to see that the Alto Professional TX2 Series plays an indispensable role in any performer’s equipment lineup.
TX2 Details:
- 8-, 10-,12- or 15-inch LF driver
- 1.5-inch high-temperature voice coil on 208, 210; 2-inch voice coil on 212, 215
- 1-inch neodymium HF driver’s precision waveguide delivers greater coverage 90° H x 60° V
- 300-watt Class D Peak—TX208, 210
- 600-watt Class D Peak—TX212, 215
- The full grille delivers style and provides protection for all the drivers
- Lightweight, portable design for main or wedge monitor operation
- Standard speaker pole socket
- Bi-amplified design with precision active crossover and EQ
- Balanced XLR with selectable Mic/Line input. XLR Link Output, Contour EQ switch and
Ground-Lift switch
- Designed and tuned in the USA
“Alto Professional’s TX2 series of powered speakers are a perfect example of what we mean by Sound like a Pro,” said Pyotr Belov, Product Manager for Alto Professional. “These new speakers deliver everything the demanding performer is looking for—great sound, outstanding loudness capability and the mounting and hookup flexibility to cover any scenario.”
The TX2 Series is available now. U.S. retail prices are as follows: TX208—$129 ea.
TX210—$169 ea.
TX212—$199 ea. TX215—$299 ea.
About Alto Professional
###
Established in 2000, Alto Professional manufactures a full line of world-class Live Performance Reinforcement equipment. Using modern manufacturing techniques, cutting-edge DSP technology, and sophisticated design, Alto Professional’s products are precision-engineered to provide both exceptional performance and exceptional value for performing musicians and live sound engineers. Alto Professional is a member of the premier family of brands known as inMusic.
