Algoriddim Unveils the New djay App for iOS

MUNICH, Germany, December 12, 2018 – Algoriddim, winner of multiple Apple Design Awards for its acclaimed music apps, today released an all-new unified djay for iOS that builds on eight years of industry leading DJ technology for mobile platforms. Available as a free download on the App Store, this new version provides everything users need to get started with DJing. Using their Spotify Premium account, users get instant access to mix millions of songs right from within djay.

In addition, djay introduces a new live performance audio and video looper, beat-matched sequencing of drums and samples, a streamlined touch friendly interface, and a massive library of audio & video loops and effects, all available via an optional Pro subscription.

The new djay is designed from the ground up to fully leverage Apple’s new cutting-edge iPad Pro and pushes the A12 Bionic processor in ways that are unprecedented. Users can now mix up to 48 loops with up to 10 videos rendered simultaneously and in real-time.

“Our mission has always been to make DJing accessible to everyone, anywhere, at any time,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “Continuing this mission, we are now making live music production tools available by bridging the gap between music mixing and music creation. We can’t wait to get this into the hands of everyone who loves music.”

GET IT FOR FREE

With one, unified version of djay, anyone can now download the app for free. Spin some tunes on the wheels of steel using djay’s iconic Classic Mode, mix millions of songs through Spotify, or just let djay’s machine learning based Automix AI engine do the transitions for you with the simple tap of the “Next” button.

CLASSIC MODE – TURNTABLE VIEW

Just two turntables and a mixer, with spinning discs that react just like vinyl does. Virtual grooves are individually rendered for every song on djay’s virtual records. It allows to quickly identify breaks within a song, as if it was real vinyl fresh off the press. Load two tracks and fade between the two, and apply one of five free FX to the music on each deck.

AUTOMIX MODE – SIMPLE MIX VIEW

The new Automix view allows you to mix your favorite music with the simple tap of a button. djay creates perfect sounding mixes from one song to the next and finds optimal transition points through its machine learning based Automix AI engine. Mixing songs has never been easier.

SEAMLESS SPOTIFY INTEGRATION – MIX MILLIONS OF SONGS

Use the free version of djay with a Spotify Premium account to mix millions of songs instantly. Using Match, an innovative feature that recommends songs that go well with what the DJ is currently playing, Spotify integration in djay provides a list of matching songs based on danceability, BPM, key, and music style. This allows you to find the perfect next song to mix, as well as to discover new music based on your personal taste. And thanks to the new djay’s enhanced integration, you can now save songs to your Spotify collection or playlists right from within djay. Using Automix AI users can trigger automatic,

beat-matched transitions between their favorite songs on Spotify with the simple tap of a button.

HARDWARE INTEGRATION – ENHANCED CONTROL

Connect one of the official djay controllers (Reloop Mixon 4, Beatpad and Beatpad 2, Mixtour, and Pioneer DJ WeGO4) for enhanced control of djay or upgrade to djay Pro from within the same app to use any class-compliant MIDI controller.

GO “PRO” WITH A MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION

With the monthly djay Pro subscription, users have all the features they know and love from previous mobile and desktop versions, along with some cutting-edge new tools and a massive library of high quality samples, loops, effects, and visuals.

Top features of the Pro subscription include:

Unlimited access to an extensive library of samples, loops, FX, and visuals (content provided by Loopmasters, Future Loops, DocOptic, Sugar Bytes, and others)

Looper & Sequencer

Support for over 50 MIDI controllers from Pioneer DJ, Reloop, Numark, Denon DJ, and others out-of-the-box

Advanced MIDI learn system to map each control on users’ hardware individually

Support for Bluetooth MIDI

Video mixing with support for external displays

Single Deck preparation mode

Support for multi-channel audio interfaces

Advanced Automix

Advanced media library: playlist editing and management, smart filters, drag and drop integration via Files app and Dropbox

Subscribe once, access unlimited djay Pro content and features across all of your iOS devices

7-day free trial: free access to all djay Pro content and features for one week, cancel anytime

HUNDREDS OF SAMPLES AND LOOPS

The djay Pro subscription opens up access to over 1GB of audio loops from Loopmasters, samples from Future Loops, and video clips from DocOptic, along with 40+ professional audio FX from Sugar Bytes and various video FX. Get loops and sound packs from a wide range of popular genres such as Hip Hop,

Deep House, EDM, and Trance, as well as more eclectic sounds from Ambient House, Electro Swing, or Jazz…. with more content to come for subscribed users.

MULTIPLE SCREENS AND PERIPHERALS

Thanks to the USB-C port, users can now connect multiple devices to their iPad Pro. This allows users to output the visual mix to their big screen while jamming with an external controller – an essential feature for DJs and performing artists.

LIVE PERFORMANCE AND REMIXING

DJs wanting to spice up their sets can use the new sampler to record and sequence their loops during the mix. Those wanting to dive deeper into unique musical performance can load up the grid-based Looper with up to 48 loops, all time-stretched and perfectly matched to the beat in real-time.

THE POWER OF THE A12 BIONIC PROCESSOR

Every sample in the new looper can be assigned a video clip that plays in time with the audio. And thus, with the power of the A12 Bionic chip, you can now mix up to ten videos in real-time. DJs and VJs can finally leave the laptop at home, and mix videos and visual loops, in real-time, right on their mobile device.

ADVANCED AUTOMIX AI

The advanced Automix mode allows users to automate their sets in advance with stunning transitions. Using machine learning and training sets from human DJs, Automix AI intelligently identifies rhythmic patterns and the best intro and outro sections of songs. Automix AI calculates optimal fade durations and automatically applies parameter changes to EQs and filters for a seamless transition. Users can fully customize their preferred mix settings and start the automix with a single tap.

POWERFUL AUDIO AND GRAPHICS TECHNOLOGY

djay’s audio, graphics, and sync engines were rebuilt from the ground up to include support for Post-Fader FX, high resolution colored waveforms at a silky smooth 60 fps (120 fps on iPad Pro),

beat-locked Sync Mode, sequenced playback of samples, advanced video mixing, and ultra-low latency.

ABLETON LINK

djay now has industry-standard Ableton Link for syncing tempo across compatible apps and devices on a shared network. Whether jamming with friends using desktop setups, or linking with other mobile apps, your tempo will be locked and flawless, even over Wi-Fi.

AVAILABILITY

Algoriddim’s djay is now available as a free download on the App Store. Users can upgrade to djay Pro, including access to advanced professional features and an extensive library of sounds and visuals, as a subscription via in-app-purchase for just $4.99 per month. A 7-day free trial of the Pro subscription is available for all users, including full access to all content and features of djay Pro. Existing customers who have previously purchased any djay version on iOS are eligible for a special upgrade price of $9.99 for the first year. This is a discount of $30 or 83% off the standard price, which is a reward for previous customers’ loyalty and support.

REQUIREMENTS

djay for iOS is compatible with any iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.2 or later.

About Algoriddim:Founded in 2006, Algoriddim creates world-class music and video applications for desktop and mobile devices. Our mission is to eliminate the boundaries between consumer and professional-level software to create a world where every person can be an artist and bring their digital media to life.

djay has been downloaded by over 30 million users and is a winner of multiple Apple Design Awards. Available for desktop and mobile devices, it is used by millions of music enthusiasts and DJs around the globe. Seamlessly integrated with Spotify, djay gives users access to millions of songs instantly. djay also provides a rich hardware ecosystem from industry-leading partners enabling users to connect professional DJ gear to the app.

Media and links

Official video: https://youtu.be/Vsdy7lvk6aQ

Website: http://www.algoriddim.com

Product page: http://www.algoriddim.com/djay-ios

App Store page: http://www.algoriddim.com/store/djay-ios