ADJ’s Popular HEX LED Par Fixtures Made Even Better!

ADJ is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its new and improved “PX HEX” Series of LED-powered pars. Building on the success of the original HEX Series of wash fixtures that offer the unrivaled color mixing potential of 6-in-1 HEX LEDs, the new units feature improvements that are the direct result of customer feedback.

With their powerful HEX LEDs and thoughtfully-designed enclosures, the HEX Series pars have proved to be extremely popular for a wide variety of applications from up-lighting to truss-warming, stage washing to dancefloor illumination. However, the team at ADJ are committed to constantly listening to customers and making changes to products that reflect the needs of the hard working lighting professionals who use them day in, day out. The “PX HEX” Series retains the practical design and color mixing potential of the original fixtures, but with the added advantage of two professional-caliber enhancements requested by existing users.

The “PX HEX” Series fixtures are fitted with powerCON input and output sockets in place of the IEC sockets found on the original HEX Series units. This allows for a reliable power connection that locks securely into place and won’t pull out accidentally. It also allows for easy integration into professional stage rigs that are setup with powerCON power distribution.

All of the new units are also fitted with both 3-pin AND 5-pin XLR input and output sockets for DMX control and master/slave linking. This adds to the fixtures’ flexibility, meaning that they can be easily incorporated into either a 3-pin or 5-pin setup and are therefore ideal for use by production and rental companies.

There are four models in the “PX HEX” Series, each offering a different combination of LED power and casing finish. The 5PX HEX features five 12W HEX LEDs housed in a compact case that is ideal for truss warming as well as up-lighting duties where a powerful wash is required from an unobtrusive fixture. The 5PX HEX PEARL offers the same arrangement of LEDs and casing design, but with an eye-catching all-white exterior finish.

For situations where a more powerful wash is required, the 12PX HEX packs twelve 12W HEX LEDs into what is still a relatively compact unit. It generates a potent beam of colored light that is ideal for stage lighting applications as well as for up-lighting large venues. An all-white model – the 12PX HEX PEARL – is also available, which is perfect for installation in white-themed venues as well as for temporary use at events such as weddings.

Thanks to their use of the latest HEX LED technology, all of the “PX HEX” Series fixtures offer a huge gamut of color possibilities. Each LED combines red, green, blue, amber, white and UV elements, which can be mixed together in any combination of intensities to generate a vast spectrum of colors and hues. These include both cool and warm white, as well as UV-infused colors such as hot pink, lime green and electric blue. The inclusion of the UV element also means that the fixture can create the classic ‘black light’ effect that causes white and neon-colored surfaces to glow brightly.

With a 30-degree beam angle, all of the “PX HEX” pars are ideally suited for both up-lighting and stage illumination, generating a soft-edged pool of intense light. Adding further flexibility, the 12PX HEX and 12PX HEX PEARL are both supplied with a removable gel frame that can be used to hold diffusion filters (sold separately) if a wider beam angle is required.

All four of the fixtures feature robust metal construction and a casing design that perfectly balances aesthetics with practicalities. They are supplied with flexible scissor yokes, which can be used either as variable-angle floor stands or hanging brackets, and also benefit from ADJ’s intelligently-designed and patent-pending ‘sit-flat’ design. This allows them to be placed directly on the floor for up-lighting duties, with power and data connections located conveniently on the side of the casing.

The compact 5PX HEX and 5PX HEX PEARL units measure 4.5” x 8.25” x 8.75”/ 114 x 208 x 222mm (LxWxH) and weigh just 5.8 lbs. / 2.6 kgs. Meanwhile the slightly larger 12PX HEX and 12PX HEX PEARL models have dimensions of 5.34” x 9.8” x 11.7” / 136 x 249 x 297.5mm (LxWxH) and weigh in at 8.7 lbs. / 4 kgs. This means that all four fixtures are easy to rig, transport and store, making them perfect for touring and one-off event production as well as for permanent venue installation.

A 4-segment LED menu display and four corresponding push buttons, present on each of the four models, allows easy access to five different operating modes: Static Color (63 built-in color macros), RGBAW+UV Dimmer, Program (7 built-in programs), Sound Active and DMX-controlled (6, 7, 8 or 12 channel). The fixtures can also be controlled remotely using ADJ’s DOTZ PAR RF wireless control (sold separately).

“The original HEX Series of RGBAW+UV LED pars proved extremely popular for ADJ, and we’ve received lots of positive feedback from customers who really value the wide color palette they offer,” enthuses ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “However, we’re also committed to acting on the feedback we receive from customers. They told us they wanted powerCON connections and the option to use either 3-pin or 5-pin XLR for DMX control. So we delivered, in the form of the new “PX HEX” Series.”

All four “PX HEX” Series pars are available now from ADJ USA & ADJ Europe.

For more information on the ADJ 5PX HEX, visit: http://www.adj.com/5px-hex

For more information on the ADJ 5PX HEX Pearl, visit: http://www.adj.com/5px-hex-pearl

For more information on the ADJ 12PX HEX, visit: http://www.adj.com/12px-hex

For more information on the ADJ 12PX HEX PEARL, visit: http://www.adj.com/ 12px-hex-pearl

