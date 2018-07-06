ADJ Lighting Now Distribute A Wide Range of ArKaos Products For Total Video System Solutions

ADJ Products is pleased to announce the distribution of a wide range of ArKaos products, included several software titles, media servers, for the U.S. and Mexico.

ADJ Products has been successfully offering ArKaos Grand VJ2, Grand VJ XT and LED Master software titles for the past several years. Now that ADJ Products has entered into a distribution agreement with ArKaos, the company can offer a wider range of ArKaos products to the entire ADJ Products dealer network in the United States and Mexico including a full suite of software titles and media servers.

“With the tremendous growth of the AV Series and Design Series video panel systems, we knew we needed to expand our media server and software options as well, said Alfred Gonzales, National Sales Manager of ADJ USA. “ArKaos was the natural partner because they are known around the world as a first-class media software and hardware company. By adding Arkaos products, we are now able to offer customers more options for a total video wall solution.”

ADJ Products plan to distribute the Grand VJ software suite, Media Master Express software suite, Media Master Pro software suite, LED Master, as well as, the Stage Server Express and Stage Server Pro media servers.

ADJ Products will add the ArKaos software and hardware products into their video panel packages, as part of a “total video solution,” that already include video panels, road cases, cables and rigging accessories.

All ArKaos products that ADJ Lighting is distributing may be found from this link at www.ADJ.com: https://tinyurl.com/ybvfju9x

