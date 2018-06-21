ADJ Launches Four Brand New Products At InfoComm 2018

Earlier this month – June 6 thru 8 – the pro-AV industry descended on Las Vegas, Nevada for the annual InfoComm tradeshow. The ADJ booth was busy from start to finish, attracting AV professionals from a wide variety of disciplines who were keen to see the company’s continually-expanding range of lighting, video and effects equipment in the flesh. They weren’t disappointed, as ADJ used the show to exclusively launch four brand new products including the company’s highest resolution LED panel to date and most compact LED-powered Fresnel fixture.

When ADJ debuted the first AV Series LED video panel three years ago, the company disrupted the market by offering an effective and reliable product that sat at a previously unheard-of price point. Since then the range has expanded to include multiple LED video screen options with various pixel pitches and even an IP-rated outdoor model, the AV4IP. The AV Series has proved extremely popular with a wide variety of users and the panels have been integrated into countless permanent installations across the world and are also stocked and used globally by hire and production companies of all sizes. Now the AV Series is expanding once again with the introduction of the new AV2, which boasts ADJ’s lowest pixel pitch to date.

The AV2 is a high-resolution video panel that features a pixel density of 168 x 168, which equates to a low pixel pitch of 2.97mm (0.17”). Utilizing 3-in-1 SMD2121 LEDs it offers an impressive brightness of 1000 NITs and is capable of curving, in either a concave or convex manor, up to an angle of 5-degrees. Four LED modules per panel allow for easy serviceability and the unit also features integrated corner protectors, which can be easily flipped into place when the unit is transported for added protection and then slid to the back of the unit when it is in use (staying attached to ensure they don’t get lost). Designed for a wide variety of applications where high-definition large-scale video is required on a temporary basis – including concert tours, stage productions and one-off events – the AV2 is also ideally-suited to permanent installation in venues such as churches, nightclubs and leisure centers.

InfoComm 2018 also saw the official unveiling of the latest addition to ADJ’s Encore stage lighting series. The Encore FR20 DTW is an incredibly compact Fresnel fixture which incorporates a 17W warm white LED engine and innovative ‘dim-to-warm’ technology that reduces the color temperature as the light intensity is lowered to simulate the dimming characteristics of traditional filament-based light sources.

The fixture is fitted with a 2-inch Fresnel lens and produces a soft-edged beam ideal for stage, theatre and commercial use. It is supplied with removable barn doors as well as two additional lenses which can be used to achieve three different beam angle options of 10-, 19- or 45-degrees. A manual knob on the back of the unit can be used to alter the dimmer setting between 0 and 100%, however it is also Triac dimmable, and can therefore be connected to a dimmer pack in entertainment settings or a standard wall dimmer for commercial installations making it an extremely flexible fixture.

Utilizing the latest COB (Chip on Board) LED technology, which allows for a powerful LED engine to be placed in a small space while simultaneously eliminating color shadows, ADJ’s COB Cannon Wash range has proved extremely popular. However, the ADJ team are constantly listening to their customers and developing new products based on this feedback. For certain circumstances – such as installations in low-ceilinged venues and stage setups where lighting fixtures are required to be particularly discreet – it became apparent that a more compact unit would prove useful. This has led to the introduction of two new COB Cannon Wash ST models, both of which feature a substantially shorter casing design.

The COB Cannon Wash ST is powered by a potent 150-Watt COB quad color (red, green, blue and amber) LED which allows for vibrant color washes in a wide variety of different hues. This makes the fixture ideal for dancefloor lighting as well as for bathing stages with impressive swathes of colored light. Meanwhile, the COB Cannon Wash ST DW offers a 150-Watt warm white / cool white COB LED capable of generating white light with a color temperature of between 3200K and 6400K. This model is therefore ideal for illumination of performers or speakers in any stage-based setting including houses of worship, theatres and concert venues. Both models offer a standard beam angle of 80-degrees, but are supplied with a lens kit that can be used to reduce the angle down to 50- or 40-degrees if required. Featuring both 3-pin and 5-pin XLR input and output sockets, both models can easily be integrated into an existing DMX-controlled lighting system, while professional locking powerCON AC input and output sockets allow up to five fixtures to be connected to a single power supply.

All of these new products – along with the rest of the company’s range – were warmly received by both existing and prospective ADJ customers at InfoComm. The four new fixtures are scheduled for release in August 2018, when they will be available from ADJ distributors and dealers worldwide.

AV2 web page: https://www.adj.com/av2

Encore FR20 DTW web page: https://www.adj.com/encore-fr20-dtw

COB Cannon Wash ST web page: https://www.adj.com/cob-cannon-wash-st

COB Cannon Wash ST DW web page: https://www.adj.com/cob-cannon-wash-st-dw

