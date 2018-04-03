ADJ goes on tour this spring!

ADJ Lighting will be hitting the road this spring with six new ADJ Road Tour dates from April to June 2018, including dates at ADJ’s locations in Los Angeles and Miami, to demo their latest lighting, audio and video technologies.

ADJ Lighting have announced six spring Road Tour dates to demonstrate their latest lighting, video and audio technologies. The companies will highlight the latest lighting technologies that were on display at NAMM 2018, plus new products that will debut at Prolight + Sound 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Four of the six tour stops are open to ADJ dealers and end users. These locations are Los Angeles, Englewood, NJ, Miami, and Nashville. The other two locations, El Paso and Salt Lake City are end user only events.

“We always get such great feedback directly from users during our ADJ On Tour events,” said Alfred Gonzales, National Sales Manager of ADJ USA. “There’s nothing quite like meeting one-on-one to demo ADJ products to installers, rental houses, event producers and mobile entertainers. ADJ has such a wide variety of lighting, audio and video technologies from almost every aspect of the entertainment lighting world.”

ADJ will offer hands-on demos of the AV4IP outdoor rated video panels, plus the brand new Design Series Video Panels with square, rectangular, triangular and circular shapes that open new video wall design possibilities, including the construction of letters out of video panels. ADJ will also demo two new moving heads – the Vizi CMY300, 300W LED mover with CMY color mixing, and the Vizi Wash Pro, a powerful wash fixture with zoom. Rounding out the highlighted products, ADJ’s new Encore Burst 200 strobe/blinder will also be on display.

Along with food, beverages and SWAG, ADJ will conduct tech sessions so that users can gain a greater understanding of the products. The tech sessions include: the ease of video wall set-ups, the convenience of WiFLY wireless DMX and how-to use ADJ’s DMX lighting software.

These are free events open for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to R.S.V.P. here: https://tinyurl.com/yar7skqd

TOUR DATES:

Friday – Saturday, April 20-21, 2018

HB Pro Sound

600 Gateway Blvd., E, El Paso, TX 79905

Friday: 10am – 7pm; Sat: 9am – 6pm

(End users only)

Thursday, April 26, 2018

ADJ Lighting HQ

6122. S. Eastern Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040

12pm-5pm

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Space Event Center

491 S. Dean Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

11am-5pm

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

ADJ Miami

13185 NW 47th Ave., Opa-locka, FL 33054

1pm-6pm

Friday – Saturday, May 18-19, 2018

Performance Audio Expo

2456 S. West Temple Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Friday: 9am – 6pm; Sat: 10am – 2pm

(End users only)

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Soundcheck Nashville

750 Cowan Street, Nashville, TN 37207

1pm-6pm

Mobile Beat ( 1733 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.