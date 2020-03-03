ADJ Debuts Their Smallest Uplight Yet: Element ST HEX Wireless LED

ADJ is pleased to announce the availability of its most compact wireless LED uplighter to date, the new Element ST HEX. Building on the success of ADJ’s popular Element Hex, the new model features powerful output, an extremely compact design as well as a full color touch screen display for extremely easy setup and DMX addressing.

Featuring four 6-Watt HEX (Red, Green, Blue, Amber, White + UV) LEDs the fixture offers smooth color mixing with an almost limitless palette. The inclusion of both amber and (cool) white LED elements means that it can be used to create white light with a wide variety of color temperatures. Meanwhile, the UV LED element not only allows for the creation of the classic ‘blacklight’ effect where white and fluorescent materials glow vividly, but it can also be combined with the other primary colors to create hues such as hot pink, electric purple and lime green that aren’t possible using tri/quad color uplighters.

Although the fixture allows for full color mixing, through altering the intensity of all six of the primary LED color elements, it also comes pre-programmed with 63 built-in color macros. These allow for easy static color washing to be setup without the need for any external control and also help to speed up DMX programming. Pre-programmed color chase patterns are also included, which can either be set to run at a user-selected constant speed or triggered by a musical beat detected by an internal microphone. In addition, the unit offers variable speed strobing (0.1Hz to 11Hz) and pulse effects, as well as 0-100% master dimming with a choice of five different dimming curves.

Combined, the LEDs generate an output in excess of 412 LUX @ 3M (9.8 ft.) and have a high average life expectancy of 50,000 hours, which means that the fixture can be expected to provide years of continual service without the need for the lamp replacements that were regularly required by pre-LED era fixtures. Meanwhile, its 20-degree beam angle makes it ideal for creating vibrant swathes of colored light when positioned beside walls or décor features that are to be highlighted.

An internal fixed lithium battery with a capacity of 6.6AH (Amp Hours) is capable of generating 73.26WH (Watt Hours) of power. This is sufficient to drive the LEDs for up to 15 hours using a single LED color on full brightness, which can be increased to as much as 25 hours using the lower intensity ‘power saver’ modes. Once depleted, the battery requires just 5 hours of charge time to return it to full capacity.

The unit also features an in-built ADJ WiFLY EXR (extended range) receiver, which means that it can be controlled via DMX wirelessly using a compatible control system, such as ADJ’s WiFLY EXR Transceiver. In addition, it also has an infrared sensor for use with ADJ’s UC-IR remote, which is supplied with the fixture. This allows for simple control over basic features such as blackout and color macro selection.

The unit has extremely compact measurements of 5.12” x 5.12” x 5.6” / 130 x 130 x 143mm (LxWxH) and, despite its low weight of 4 lbs. / 1.8kg., it has an extremely tough metal construction. Cleverly designed with a built-in snoot, variable-angle kick-stand and convenient carry handle, the unit is ideal for production companies, décor specialists and mobile entertainers.

A large full-color, touch-sensitive display on the side of the fixture provides an extremely intuitive menu-driven interface that allows for easy DMX addressing, selection of the in-built color macros and customization of the various operating options. The screen also provides a readout of the current battery life status and can be set to display menu options and information in either English or Spanish.

The fixture is charged using the supplied 12DC power adapter, which connects via a socket on the base of the unit. In addition, there is also an on/off rocker switch as well as a USB service port that allows easy installation of future firmware upgrades.

As well as offering the Element ST HEX as an individual fixture, ADJ has also put together a package that combines four of the uplighters with an ADJ Airstream DMX Bridge. This bundle is known as the Element ST HEX Bridge Pak and provides an all-in-one uplighting solution that can be controlled from a tablet using ADJ’s Airstream DMX APP.

The new Element ST HEX offers a wide gamut of colors, vibrant output, a powerful in-built rechargeable battery and an internal Wi-FLY DMX receiver, all packed into an extremely compact body. It is ideal for rental, event production and mobile entertainment companies looking for a small fixture with big potential. It is shipping now from ADJ USA and will be available from ADJ Europe early next month.

To find out more about the ADJ Element ST HEX, visit: https://www.adj.com/element-st-hex

To find out more about the ADJ Element ST HEX Bridge Pak, head to: https://www.adj.com/element-st-hex-bridge-pak

For more information contact ADJ:

ADJ USA – Tel: 800-322-6337/+1-323-582-2650 • info@adj.com

ADJ Europe – Tel: +31 (0)45 546 85 00 • info@adj.eu

ADJ Mexico – Tel: +52 (728) 282 7070 • ventas@adj.com

Web: www.adj.com