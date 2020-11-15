9 songs in a perfect playlist for a night of playing online poker

Everything’s better with music, and playing poker makes no exception. There are lots of reasons why music is great while playing poker, especially if it is about the online tournaments.

The music can balance your mood, and at the same time be a great soundtrack for you to enjoy.

While not everyone is used to playing online poker, you can have a look at the ways you can learn or improve your game, and also learn more about Poker Hands, poker strategies, table positions and poker bankroll management. You can read about these in the poker guide on Unibet website.

These being said, here are 9 songs to feature in a perfect playlist for a night of playing online poker:

Kenny Rogers – The Gambler

You may be a country music fan or not, one thing is for sure: The Gambler will match your poker night. For more than 40 years, the song recounts the encounter between the singer and a gambler abord a train.

The lyrics say, “you’ve got to know when to hold’em, know when to fold’em, know when to walk away, and know when to run”, and that may be some good advice for poker players.

Elvis Presley – Viva Las Vegas

You can’t have this list without Elvis and his unofficial Las Vegas anthem. He mentions poker among other casino games: “Oh, there’s black jack and poker and the roulette wheel/ A fortune won and lost on every deal/ All you need’s a strong heart and a nerve of steel”.

Motorhead – Ace of Spades

This song is a tribute to the ace of spades, and some more. It is regarded as a fantastic tune to get the players back in the zone. It is a classic metal anthem filled with poker slang, and it is all about how it makes the players feel.

Sting – Shape of My Heart

“I know that the spades are the swords of a soldier, I know that the clubs are weapons of war. I know that diamonds mean money for this art, but that’s not the shape of my heart.” – if these words aren’t meant for poker players and for poker nights, then we don’t know what is. Also, the story in the song and its calmness may get you through difficult times at the table, and enjoy the game in the long run. It also tells the story of a gambler who doesn’t play for win, but for something more.

Eagles – Desperado

This classic rock tune about the queen of diamonds had to be on the list if you like classic rock or country music. The song has frequent poker references. “The queen of hearts is always your best bet” are some of the words in this classic of almost half a century.

O.A.R. – That Was A Crazy Game of Poker

This 1997 classic shows a little bit of how a few rounds of poker with the devil might look. Landing a full house, losing to a royal flush, and other poker references are to be found in the lyrics. Are you in for some wild rocking country music whilst playing poker online at night?

Tom Waits – On the Nickel

Does a royal flush beat a pair? Well, Tom Waits thinks not. But soon we rest assured: The poker reference is only related to 5th street in Los Angeles. And one thing Tom Waits reminds players is that most games have winners and losers.

ABBA – The Winner Takes It All

“I’ve played all my cards/ And that’s what you’ve done too/ Nothing more to say/ No more ace to play”, and these words are all that you have to know about this great classic. After all, the winner does take it all, right?

Lady Gaga – Poker Face

You either love her, or not, but we can not have this without Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”. The song is literally full of poker references, and the singer draws the parallels with love. Lady Gaga won big at this hand – and in fact, it was one of her first hits, featuring on her debut studio album more than a decade ago. The song really does get stuck in your head.