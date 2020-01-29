8 Minutes – The Difference Between Success and Failure

It’s the end of January and I’m wondering how many of you have fallen off the resolution wagon already? Have many of you have abandoned the gym, eating better, practicing more or sticking to those changes you promised yourself that “This year, I’m going to do it”? I’m not here to preach. I’m in the trenches with you. I’ve already let a few things slide or get moved to the back burner.

I’ve been pretty good at sticking to the top changes I want to make for myself this year. I’m eating better, working out more and sticking to my reading goals. It’s been challenging already. Life is constantly throwing curve balls or trying to pull out the rug from under you. Does it seems like every time you make a little progress someone wants to let the air out of your tires? Just remember that the universe is indifferent. It’s neither for you, nor against you.

Perseverance, fortitude, faith and willpower are your only true friends. Sometimes just passing a small test can really pump you up. I had a dose of that the other day at the gym. I usually wrap up my workouts with thirty minutes on the treadmill power walking. About twenty minutes into it my knees starting hurting. It wasn’t excruciating pain, just throbbing. I was going to hit the cool down button and call it a day and a then little voice in my head said'”don’t be a wuss”.

Naturally I started to argue with myself and noticed there were now only 8 minutes left to my workout. I was practically at the finish line. How could I quit with just (now) 6 minutes left? I know I can do this. I’m not slowing down my pace to make it easier either (4 minutes left). It’s like the end of a long wedding. Just need to play a few more awesome songs (2 minutes left). One more time,”Get those hands up!” Then beep! My set was done. I made it.

I hopped off the treadmill and looked around the gym. No applause, no fanfare, no autograph seekers, just me standing there in a pile of sweat feeling satisfied and remembering there is no room for excuses. You either push yourself and grab the brass ring or fall short and let someone else take it. Finding that extra “umph” in me was enough to put me in the right mindset. I jumped that hurdle, I’ll jump the next one. Baby steps and small victories.

If that’s how 2020 is going to be, I’ll take it. Maybe there won’t be any huge wins or hopefully there will be many. I can live with a few small victories each day that bring me closer to my goals. Have faith in yourself that you possess the fortitude and willpower to persevere through anything life throws at you. Time to take another look at those goals and promises you made yourself at the beginning of the month. Don’t let things slide. Get back on that treadmill of life.

It’s all perspective. Glass half full or half empty? Booked some clients, lost a few others. Made some great new connections while some old ones have moved on. Maybe you just need a big dose of inspiration? Want to bounce your ideas off colleagues from around the world? Get your passes for MBLV24 in March. A little birdie told me that Ryan Burger wants to make his last Mobile Beat Conference one for the history books. I heard the entertainment line up is the bomb! Find me, I’m always up for a coffee. See you there.