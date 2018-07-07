5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Improve Your Social Media Game – By Staci Nichols

MCs think, “I’ve seen some YouTube videos…I can do this.” Well, that’s how you’re running your blog (if you have one), isn’t it?

I took Book More Brides’ “Book Your Calendar Solid with Blogging Course” (available to members only), and I recommend you do the same (or set up a consultation with me). A proper blog is the backbone for good social media marketing…as well as the key to turning Pinterest into a free lead machine.

#3: NOBODY ON INSTAGRAM CARES ABOUT YOUR GIG LOG

Or, worse, your promotional flyers and sales pitches (blech!) Instagram is the new “About” page. Who are you? What did you lift at the gym yesterday? Was it your kid’s birthday last night? What do you do in your free time? Yes, post some work-related pics; but the bulk of your Instagram strategy should be showing attractive images that allow your target market to get to know you or your company ethos—in a non-promotional way.

Staci Nichols ( 23 Posts DJ Staci Nichols is based in San Diego. She specializes in spinning “country fusion,” Latin/Spanish, and mainstream music. Her wedding know-how has appeared in San Diego Style Weddings, Offbeat Bride, Wedding Planner Magazine, Gig Masters, Brides Without Borders, Book More Brides, and more. SanDiegoDJStaci.com. Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest/Twitter: SanDiegoDJStaci