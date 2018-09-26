5 Things To Let Go Of For Success In Your Business

“Stop the glorification of busy.”

This was a quote I recently stumbled across and I absolutely love it. It’s so funny to me in this world, and in today’s culture, that busy equals important. In my opinion, being too busy doesn’t mean important. It means I’m sacrificing things like friends, family, health, exercise, vacations, and sanity time; all the things that we’re meant to enjoy in life. Why is it that we find the need to keep ourselves busy?

Even if we’re not talking about entrepreneurs, the general population thinks this as well. Just look at anybody who’s sitting down in a doctor’s office, or even walking down the street. Everyone likes to look busy, and we do this now in today’s culture by being on our phones whenever we have a minute solitary, sometimes we don’t wait even until then.

It helps us feel important and avoids us looking like we’re alone or lonely. I used to have this same feeling, but when I started my own business, I realized that I didn’t start my own business to work 80 hours a week. I started my own professional wedding photographer business because I wanted more free time and I, more than anything else, wanted control over my own life, rather than having a job or a boss micromanage mine for me. That was when I began to outsource. I started realizing that my time was more valuable holding a camera than a mouse, and it was more valuable sitting and networking with other wedding professionals than it was doing menial tasks like running to Staples, or shipping, and picking up packages.

If you’re not sure what to outsource, I’ve got five tips to help you get started.

Number 1: Outsource anything you hate doing.

If you hate doing it, you shouldn’t be doing it as a business owner. After all, we followed our dream specifically because it was something that we loved doing, so we shouldn’t then pile on things that we hate as well.

Number 2: Outsource anything that you’re not good at.

If you’re not outsourcing things that you aren’t good at, you’re doing a disservice to your clients. You’re giving them products or services that are subpar. Instead, hire experts to do these things for you, and your final product and experience will be so much better.

Number 3: Outsource things that slow you down.

While you may be good at some things, sometimes they are the very things that slow you down and become rocks in your stream. You may enjoy doing it, but if it takes you more time than it should, it’s time to let that one go.

Number 4: Outsource anything that is minimum wage work.

If you can pay someone minimum wage or somewhere near it, then go ahead and do it. Your time as a business owner should be worth $500 or $1000 an hour, not $12 an hour. So, say goodbye to Staples and post office runs, and hire somebody to do those things for you.

Number 5: Outsource anything that keeps you working inyour business instead of on your business.

As the owner of a company, you should be working on things that benefit your business as a whole and push it forward. Don’t get lost in the minutia of tasks that happen every day. Again, this is a great place for an office manager, intern, or studio assistant to take over. You’re the CEO of your company, the visionary, and it helps when you are looking at it from a big picture perspective instead of getting lost in the tedious day to day tasks.

Outsourcing can be difficult and it can be hard to let go of the control, but overall, it will greatly help your business and give your clients a better experience and product.

Now, I do understand that you can’t outsource everything. For things you can’t outsource, consider ways that you can streamline them. Like having useful apps and programs on-hand like this one that makes video creation easier – especially for those wedding day slideshows!

Want to hear more about making your business amazing? Download the FREE EBOOK 9 Secret Ways to Brand Your Business here.

Vanessa Joy ( 8 Posts Vanessa Joy has been an influential business coach in the wedding community for years. Starting her photographic journey in 1998, she has since earned 5 college degrees, started her own business in 2008, and began teaching around the world in 2009. Vanessa has spoken on major platforms such as CreativeLIVE, Wedding MBA, WPPI, Imaging USA, WeddingWire World, and Mobile Beat in addition to giving talks at numerous conventions throughout Europe and South America. See more at www.BreatheYourPassion.com and follow her at www.Instagram.com/vanessajoy