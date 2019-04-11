4 Lessons Learned 937pm Tuesday Night Part 3

September 15th this year I found out through Facebook from my former college girlfriend Allison that Dan Priestly had died of cancer. I wished I had known he was sick when I was in Maine just a few weeks prior. I wished I had dedicated part of my book to him. Dan and Jocelynn Priestly gave me my very first sales job ever. Certainly without them I wouldn’t be who I am today. I learned so much from Dan and I hope to pass these lessons on to you here.

Never Give Up Darken Doorways….you might just get the sale or gig Live Life To The Fullest – Have Fun Be Shrewd In Business But Giving In Life

Tuesday night, 9:37pm. Jocelynn and I had a wonderful conversation, catching up and reminiscing for almost 45 minutes about the man who inspired us both…the man she loved and the man who gave back to his local area through his gift of business acumen and communication. Thank you Jocelynn and Dan for the life lessons you taught me and giving me a shot in this crazy world of sales.. Raise a glass with your mentor Bob Mooney Dan…you deserve it my friend.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

