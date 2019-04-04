4 Lessons Learned 937pm Tuesday Night Part 2

Dan was wiry man with sandy blond hair and pretty much ALWAYS had a cigarette to his lips. Jocelynn was a brunette woman who was always done up with make up and 90s hair. I introduced myself and learned that the station wasn’t even on air yet but they were testing. Dan encouraged me to fill out an application (for what position I have no idea but I was filling out a radio station application….I’m ONE STEP closer to my goal!!!) and said they’d be in touch.

I kept going back to that radio station, popping in every week or so just to see how things were going and Dan told me he admired my enthusiasm and encouraged me to “keep darkening doors…that’s how you get work son”. Dan hired me to be the Public Service Director and Sales Person for 102.1 WGUY-FM. I don’t even remember what my commission checks were but I certainly remember one of my first sales calls with Dan Priestly. We traveled to Pittsfield Maine and just before that stopped by Buy Rite Bedding in Newport Maine where I (really Dan) sold my first sales contract. This gave me confidence to keep going and soon Pittsfield Bowling Center signed up as well. On the way back to the station riding in Dan’s Camaro we must’ve been in a celebratory mood as we were cruising the back roads of Newport and Ripley Maine. We came upon Dead Mans Curve which Dan, with a cigarette hanging out of the side of his mouth, proceeded to say “Let’s see how fast we can take this Mitch”. I’ve never been on a bigger thrill ride in my life…seeing Dan take that corner at breakneck speed coming off of the sales high with us laughing once we hit the straightaway as we barely made it. Had there been another car coming around that corner I wouldn’t be writing this column to you. I’ll be back next week with the lessons I learned from Dan.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

