4 Lesson Reflection 937pm Tuesday Night Part 1

9:37pm Tuesday night. My phone rings with a call from the 207 area code, my home state of Maine. I of course answer it, fearing the worse from maybe news of my Grandmother’s passing or worse. I answer the phone. “Hello” “Mitch…this is Jocelynn Priestly.”

1993 was the year and I was about to start the pilot program to be one of the first to earn an Associates Degree of Science from New England School Of Broadcasting (now Communications). It was a wild year…I was working at the campus radio station with my college girlfriend Allison Bankston, partying hard like any college student on the TKE fraternity floor of Husson College in Bangor Maine. That summer my hometown of Dexter Maine was granted an FM license to broadcast a new radio station. This was a GIFT for a college kid trying to break into radio and I had the desire and ambition to be one of the first in my class to secure a radio gig. I saw lights on in the downtown Dexter building where in big red letters 102.1 WGUY was emblazoned across the front window. I kind of swallowed the lump in my throat from being a 19 year old college kid full of bravado but wet behind the ears and opened the door and that was when I first laid eyes on Dan and Jocelynn Priestly. We’ll continue this article next week, and start to get into more of the background of the man who taught me those 4 lessons.

