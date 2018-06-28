3 Ways To Deliver Great Customer Service

Three Ways To Deliver Great Customer Service

Statement: “OK Mitch I understand…you’re writing this article because you’re p*ssed off about the lack of customer service you’ve received.” Yes and no. I’m writing this article to illustrate how customer service is the #1 thing lacking in today’s business world. It doesn’t take much for you to go ABOVE AND BEYOND for your clientele. My employees know this rule and are told if there are any mess ups at an event that they have the power to give the client free overtime and to above all else take care of the customer’s concerns.

A second way you can deliver on customer service for your clients is to touch base with them every 30 to 45 days and see how you can help them further in their wedding planning. How many other wedding vendors are going to this level to help their clients? You will stand out from the crowd with your exceptional customer service skills and boost your referrals as they talk about how much they love your company to their engaged friends during their planning process.

Another way you can go above and beyond for your clients is to send them out to dinner at their favorite restaurant if they complete your survey and write a review on Wedding Wire for you after their event is over. Brides of mine have definitely appreciated the gesture and this has gotten me referrals.

I hope that this article will serve as a reminder to always keep customer service as a #1 rule in your company above all else and will spark your creativity to think of ways you can take care of your clients.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

