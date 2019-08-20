3 Must Do’s For Video Marketing Part 1

Not that long ago I found myself in Times Square at the M & M Candy Store. I was awestruck at how many items were in that store that were branded with the M & M logo and what they had created out of their brand. There were mugs, hats, keychains, candy dispensers (OF COURSE!), you name it. I began to think about branding and marketing on a deeper level. M & M candies are just a bite sized piece of chocolate. You put it in your mouth, you savor that taste of chocolate and it’s gone in mere seconds. What we provide as DJs, as Master of Ceremonies, as Event Professionals are memories. Those memories last a lifetime, and are some of life’s most important ones.

How can we get our branding across to our clients in a more communicative way? Of course we could go the swag route (hoodies, hats, etc) and I’m not saying that’s not effective. Joe Bunn has proved that. However Joe, Jason Jani and others have also proven that your media also has to be on point and be sexy to tell your story. Below please find the 1st of 3 things to consider before you hit publish on your next video.

3 Things To Consider For Your Next Video

Quality Content – What’s quality content? Something people want to see or something that’s topical. Can your video solve a problem for your viewer? What are they searching out? Check out some of the bridal forums or facebook groups and see what clients are saying or looking for? How can your video be that problem solver for them.

We’ll be back next week with the continuation of this article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 263 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.