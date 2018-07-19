2nd Annual State of the DJ Industry Report – By Matt Martindale

Mobile Beat is proud to present the second annual “State of the DJ Industry” survey with questions and data compiled and analyzed by in-house economics nerd and MBLV presenter, Matt Martindale. (Matt@MattMartindale.com). The second installment of this extensive survey has revealed some distinct industry trends.

WHY PARTICIPATE? WHY GET THE FULL REPORT?
The value of the information to your business is simple: 51% of those that responded for this survey, said they also participated in the 2016 State of the DJ Industry Survey. Of those that did, 72% said they read the report, and 43% said they made changes to their business in 2017 as a result of the data, which helped them spot trends, adapt and became a valuable
planning/forecasting tool. Nearly half said it helped their revenues increase as a result.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at mobilebeat.com also thanks to QSC for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.

