20 Great, Must-Play Latin Songs for Your Cinco De Mayo Parties (or any event)

I know it’s hard to believe, but 2018 is just about halfway over! Yes, June is next month, already! In Texas, Cinco de Mayo is a big deal! Especially with social media, it has truly grown in the last few years, as well. There are numerous Cinco de Mayo parties, happy hours, and even fiesta-themed weddings and events, this weekend. With that being said, we wanted to give you a great list of songs to play this weekend, or any weekend, if you have a request for “Latin” music, Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton, Bachata, etc. These songs are definitely some of the top songs in the various Latin genres. Obviously, there are hundreds, if not thousands, more, but we felt that these are the 20 must-play, party songs. Keep in mind, when we do large events, we play the songs that everyone will know, or at least has heard of, and not the truly authentic songs that only those who speak Spanish will know. 🙂

Artists we included are: Elvis Crespo, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Selena, Aventura, Marc Anthony, Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, and more. Check out our 20 Must-Play Latin Songs. If you don’t know the song, simply click on the title to listen to it. These are also simply great songs to add to your library, if you don’t already have them. Any time someone asks, “Can you play some Latin music?” You’ve got a great list! 🙂

