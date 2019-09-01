19 Things You Can Do This Fall To Improve Your Business

September in New England usually means wedding season is starting to wind down, school dances are back in full swing and it’s time to think about Holiday parties. After a busy summer season it’s a good idea to look around your office and catch up some things you’ve let slide. There’s equipment to be fixed, things to be cleaned, social media and marketing to catch up on, etc. Time to switch gears a little.

Here is a really spot on list of ideas from a marketing website I follow. I firmly believe that to truly grow your business, you need to digest content from a variety of sources. I came across Josh Pather on Instagram a few months ago. Not all of his content is relevant, but I have found some good nuggets to add to my business model. This list is one of them.

Enjoy!

19 Things You Can Do to Improve Your Business this Fall:

#1: CATCH UP ON YOUR READING / LEARNING

Now’s the time to finally finish that book/course.

#2: “CLEAN UP” YOUR BUSINESS

From dirty desks to cluttered desktops, we are all guilty of neglecting to keep our businesses ‘cleanliness’. Take this opportunity to empty out your work bag, and get those files in order.

Bonus: scan those documents and receipts floating around! Back up your external HD!

#3: CHECK-IN WITH STUDENTS / (FORMER) CLIENTS

When was the last time you sent an email or gave a call to clients that you aren’t currently working with on a one-on-one basis? Provide excellent customer service by checking in with those who have purchased your courses or products – or those who used to be VIP clients who have since moved on.

Bonus: there might even be a ‘win back’ in there for you. “Oh, you stopped working with that other company because they didn’t meet your needs? We’d love to welcome you back!”

#4: GET AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

You’ve got downtime in your business, but you’re still rushing at the last minute to get this week’s blog post up. Why? Anticipate deliverables that are coming down the pipeline, and get ahead of schedule!

#5: CREATE A CONTENT CALENDAR

Maybe the reason you’re always behind is because you actually haven’t planned ahead. Take this breathing room in your business to contemplate how you want to schedule the content you’ll be putting out over the next year in a content calendar.

#6: ORGANIZE YOUR FINANCES

Are your expenses all tracked? Have your assistants and contractors been paid? Are you owed any revenue? Get your finances in order, and figure out a system, if you don’t have one, for keeping them organized!

Bonus: schedule a meeting with your bookkeeper or accountant if you haven’t checked in in a while.

#7: DESIGN NEW PROMOTIONAL MATERIALS

Been wanting to invest in new t-shirts for your community? Now’s the time to get that sorted.

#8: CREATE A STYLE GUIDE

Your brand probably has a signature look (e.g. colors, fonts). Do you have that information written down somewhere? Collect all the details about your visual brand in a style guide for easy reference.

Bonus: A document like this will surely come in handy when you hire employees!

#9: WRITE CANNED EMAIL TEMPLATES

Are there certain types of emails you send over and over? Do you find yourself writing them over and over? Write out some of these scripts and save them as templates that you can choose from quickly when sending off responses to people who email you seeking information.

#10: REVISE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

Be honest. For the past year, you’ve been kind of “winging” your social media channels. You post at random times. You don’t have a consistent visual image you post. You don’t know what content is performing best. Take this downtime in your business to craft your social media strategy the right way.

#11: JOIN COMMUNITIES IN YOUR NICHE

Get on your other favorite social media channel, and start joining some groups dedicated to the topic of your niche. Start getting involved by engaging in discussion and meeting new friends or colleagues/clients.

#12: UPDATE YOUR HEADSHOT

Is your professional headshot about 4-5 years old (or older)? That’s about the time you want to get it updated.

Bonus: do a little wardrobe audit, and go shopping for some more on-brand outfits so you increase the number of choices you have for events and on-camera videos.

#13: REVIEW YOUR WEBSITE ANALYTICS

If you’ve been ignoring the analytics for your website, now is the time to get on top of it! Set up Google Analytics, get it installed on your site, and learn who is visiting. What is your bounce rate? How many page views do you have per month? How can you improve?

#14: WRITE YOUR STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES (SOPS)

Some tasks we do in our business so often it’s nearly impossible to forget the steps. Others, however, are done so rarely that we can never remember how to get started! Use this time to write detailed Standard Operating Procedures, or SOPs, which are essentially step-by-step instructions about how to accomplish certain tasks in your business that you can refer to when you’ve forgotten how to do something.

Bonus: These SOPs can be shared with all new employees so you don’t have to verbally explain procedures, and they never miss a beat!

#15: DO A WEBSITE AUDIT

Sit down, and go over every page in your website one by one. Is it SEO optimized? Is the information on it accurate? Either update as you go, or keep a list of changes that need made for your webmaster.

#16: NETWORK IN PERSON

Now is the time to schedule a trip to a conference, trade show, speaking engagement or other in-person event where you can network with your peers, colleagues, vendors and potential clients.

#17: DOCUMENT YOUR TESTIMONIALS

People have been sending you kind words over email, in person and social media. Are you collecting these and documenting them for future use on your website? Make sure that you ask the person’s permission before using

them as a testimonial on your site!

#18: GET SOME CLIENT FEEDBACK

Do you really know what your customers and clients think of your products as well as your free content? Do you know what they want to see more of from you? Do you know what they want to see less of? Take a reading of your audience by collecting real feedback, either individually or through a group survey.

#19: PURSUE ANOTHER REVENUE STREAM

If you already have a book, why not begin your online course? If you’ve been meaning to get into online speaking, get to work on your speaking page.

I hope this helps. Check out Josh Pather at : www.joshpather.com

Michael Cordeiro ( 101 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com