Present in a way that prescribes, not sells (2 of 4)

Previously, I introduced the idea that your meetings should be conducted like scenes from a play and that every slide should serve to influence and persuade. In this segment, we’ll continue to flesh-out our slide deck.
Slide 2 message to convey: Prove you can deliver on your prospects idea of perfection
Your next slide should focus on continuing to build your Platform of Confidence by shining the light on your expert status. But resist the temptation to reveal all too soon. Your goal is to solidify your expert status in your prospects minds first, only after they believe in your skills, should you present your offer. Your time to showcase your work will come, it’s just not now because it’s too soon, they do not yet know, ‘love’ and trust you. (The adage to ‘like’ you is dated in my humble opinion – if they just ‘like’ you, they will more often than not find a competitor they ‘love’ whom they’ll book instead of you).
The slide should reflect the following influencers:
- Passion for what you do
- Position you as the expert in The One Thing
Slide 3 message to convey: The Money-back Guarantee
This slide is OPTIONAL and exclusively for mature wedding businesses who are 100% confident in their ability, and can 100% meet all of the following three criteria:
- You must be able to EASILY and CONSISTENTLY exceed your client’s expectations.
- You must have a plethora of emphatic testimonials.
- You must have an industry reputation for excellence.
I cannot reiterate the point strongly enough that I am not saying the money-back guarantee is not for EVERYONE, it isn’t! But if you can meet the above criteria, the shock and awe effect it has on your prospect serves to elevate and separate you from your competitors; it makes it difficult to compare you on price because you are offering something most do not, and it reduces the likelihood that you will be commoditized.
The slide should reflect the following influencers:
- Self-belief
- Passion for what you do
- Position you as the expert in The One Thing
- Highlight scarcity
Slide 4 message to convey: Social proof
Venue endorsements are powerful influencers. Let it be known that venues can cherry-pick the very best suppliers, and many point to you. Venue listings deliver powerful persuaders because now it’s the industry saying you are amazing, not just you. If you have no venue listings yet, step-up your game and keep raising your bar until you exceed all expectations, (use the criteria in the money-back guarantee as the bar to aim for) you’ll know when you are better than average because that’s the point venues will ask you to become a recommended supplier.
The slide should reflect the following influencers:
- Passion for what you do
- Position you as the expert in The One Thing
- Amplify the social proof surrounding your business
- Highlight scarcity
Next week we’ll continue to build out your slide presentation deck. I’ll see you then.
All my best
– Terry
