You’re Quite The Talker Part 1



“You’re quite the talker” the man said next to me. I had just finished wrapping up a phone call with my friend Marcello Pedalino when I heard this gentleman’s gruff voice. I turned to him as my eyes scanned over his tall lanky frame with silver white hair. I said “Yeah…sorry about that” realizing that the man had probably heard every bit of my conversation in the airport chairs waiting to board the plane.

He asked me “What do you do for a living?” and I told him that I was a Master Of Ceremonies, helping couples celebrate the most memorable days of their lives. He said “Your conversation was interesting and talking about sales. I was a sales trainer for one of the largest real estate groups in South East Michigan. He asked me who this “Jeffrey Gitomer” guy was that I was talking about. I shared with him that I had flown to Charlotte North Carolina just four weeks prior to study under Jeffrey and that he was the author of several different books on sales, motivation, persuasion, attitude and leadership. The man fondly looked at me and began regaling me with some of his favorite authors that he had learned from “Og Mandino, Napoleon Hill, Charlie “Tremendous” Jones…”



“Charlie “Tremendous” Jones”….I said. “That man was my sales idol’s speaking mentor.” “Oh yes” the man said. Charlie “Tremendous” Jones was an icon. No one had a bad word to speak of him.” The man continued…”I used to pass out copies of his book “Life Is Tremendous” to friends and certainly to all of my children as I wanted them to know, understand and live his message.”



I was mesmerized and instantly connected to this man quite my senior and to the sales knowledge that he possessed. He continued “My wife and I have a 25×15 room in our home that’s walls are lined with books….from floor to ceiling. We have enough for a small town library. At my offices I would let any one of my staff borrow a book from my library on ONE CONDITION.” “What was that?” I asked. “That they buy one book for the library so it would continue to grow.” “Cool!” I thought. He continued on “I used to have Charlie’s home phone number and would call him up on occasion, discussing sales. Charlie was always one to share…he wanted the best for everyone and didn’t have any hidden agendas. He had one purpose…make people in his life better.” To be continued next week…

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

