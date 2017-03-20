Your Reputation Is Everything Part 3

Welcome to the 3rd and final part of “Your Reputation is Everything!” Series!

So far we have covered some of the basics on why having a good reputation is important, and how to set the foundation for a long lasting client relationship from the very beginning. Now we will discuss out of the box ways to to maintain client relationships!

Yes, an email follow up after the event you worked is always a good idea. But let’s go deeper! There are so many different kinds of activities and fun gestures you can do for your clients that will make sure you are always first in their mind when it comes to their next event.

Open House BBQ! If you just got new equipment that you’re dying to show off, consider throwing a BBQ and inviting current and past clients. It will encourage networking and you’ll have the opportunity to show off your new stuff! Bowling Night! Almost all bowling alleys offer a group deal, so taking a client and their partners out to a bowling night will not only be fun, but a totally unique way to connect with them. Sporting events. Have extra tickets to a

game and no date? Take your favorite client, or a client you’re trying to procure! Treating them to a day out to enjoy the game and talk business will take your relationship from ordinary to extraordinary.

These are just a few ways to think outside the box when it comes to maintaining a relationship with your clients. Remember, people like doing business with people they like. If you and a client share a similar interest, that can open doors of a long lasting business and/ or personal relationship.

Keep in mind, there are simple ways to stay in touch that show you’re not just sending out a mass email. Every office loves a good box of cookies and a hand-written thank you card!

So remember, having a long lasting client relationship is a sure fire way to make sure you’re always busy with events.

As my parents always said (in their British Voice) “Planting the seeds now, will reap harvests in the future.”

