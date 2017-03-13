Your Reputation is Everything Part 2

Welcome to Part 2 of “Your Reputation is Everything!” Series. Part 1 covered why it’s important to have strong client relationships, now we’ll discuss how to take your client relationship from ordinary to extraordinary.

Our first topic of discussion will be: Building Client Relationships. You must first get clients, but after obtaining clients you want to keep them! You need to have a good reputation in order to keep them coming to you for future needs.

Start with your first impression. Believe it or not, you make your first impression before you meet your client in person. Your first impression is actually made when they visit your website! Is your website up to date? Is it organized? Does it portray your brand and vision accurately? Your website should give the potential client a clear look of what they’re going to get when they reach out to your for their event. A messy, old, hard to navigate website- will not leave a positive lasting impression. A professional website tells your client that YOU are also professional!

This goes without saying, but when they reach out to you, remain friendly and professional! You want your first contact to be a positive one.

In part 3, we will cover how and why keeping your online profile up to date is important, and how to keep in contact after the event!

print

StephenJClayton ( 10 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

