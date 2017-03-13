Your Reputation is Everything Part 2

Welcome to Part 2 of “Your Reputation is Everything!” Series. Part 1 covered why it’s important to have strong client relationships, now we’ll discuss how to take your client relationship from ordinary to extraordinary.
Our first topic of discussion will be: Building Client Relationships. You must first get clients, but after obtaining clients you want to keep them! You need to have a good reputation in order to keep them coming to you for future needs.
Start with your first impression. Believe it or not, you make your first impression before you meet your client in person. Your first impression is actually made when they visit your website! Is your website up to date? Is it organized? Does it portray your brand and vision accurately? Your website should give the potential client a clear look of what they’re going to get when they reach out to your for their event. A messy, old, hard to navigate website- will not leave a positive lasting impression. A professional website tells your client that YOU are also professional!
This goes without saying, but when they reach out to you, remain friendly and professional! You want your first contact to be a positive one.
In part 3, we will cover how and why keeping your online profile up to date is important, and how to keep in contact after the event!
Filed Under: Business, Digital DJ, Events, Everything Else, Exclusive Online News and Content, Music, Performing, Personal Development, Profiles, Sales & Marketing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment