Your Reputation Is Everything Part 1

Welcome to Part 1 of “Your Reputation Is Everything!” Series. In this series we are going to cover the basics of reputation, why it’s important, and how to make a good reputation eventually lead to authentic, long lasting relationships with your clients.
Business is essentially about building valuable relationships. More often than not, people like to do business with people that they like. This may be because you share a common interest, goal or achievement.
Client retention is one of the intricate parts of any business. When a DJ is moving into the event production world this can be magnified. Which is why having a relationship with your clients is what will separate you from the rest, and create new business for you in the future.
Again, your reputation is everything. Your respectability can not only potentially cost you the project, but get you the project! Your reputation is really the only thing you have control over in this industry, so make sure it’s good!
With that being said, be sure to check back for Part 2, where will cover our first topic: Building and Maintaining Client Relationships.
Filed Under: Business, Events, Everything Else, Personal Development, Sales & Marketing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment