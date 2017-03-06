Your Reputation Is Everything Part 1

Welcome to Part 1 of “Your Reputation Is Everything!” Series. In this series we are going to cover the basics of reputation, why it’s important, and how to make a good reputation eventually lead to authentic, long lasting relationships with your clients.

Business is essentially about building valuable relationships. More often than not, people like to do business with people that they like. This may be because you share a common interest, goal or achievement.

Client retention is one of the intricate parts of any business. When a DJ is moving into the event production world this can be magnified. Which is why having a relationship with your clients is what will separate you from the rest, and create new business for you in the future.

Again, your reputation is everything. Your respectability can not only potentially cost you the project, but get you the project! Your reputation is really the only thing you have control over in this industry, so make sure it’s good!

With that being said, be sure to check back for Part 2, where will cover our first topic: Building and Maintaining Client Relationships.

StephenJClayton ( 9 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.

