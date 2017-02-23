Report cards. Remember getting those in school…you remember those times don’t you? The end of the quarter comes and you would trudge along if you knew you didn’t get a good grade not wanting to show it to Dad or Mom or you would be bounding home in glee for the reward you might get for bringing home good grades. What’s your business report card?

Your business report card can be easy…or it can be hard. First you must decide what your foundation for your business will be. What do you want to be known for? Write everything down, the words and phrases you wish to be known for and what you want to hear come out of your clients’ mouths at the end of the night and the weeks and months after their event. Now go back through your past surveys of your clients or if you don’t survey your clients google yourself or your company name and see what shows up for reviews. Does the list of words and phrases you wish to be known for and what your client is saying about you match? If not…then you’ve got some homework to do. Let’s go back to class.

What your clients say about you both to your face and behind your back is your report card. If your report card is less than you want it to be it’s time to go to work. Report cards don’t always come at the end of the year…er event. My school system uses PowerSchool, which is an app that lets me daily monitor my kids’ grades. Pretty cool. Now I wouldn’t recommend, “daily bothering…er monitoring” of your clients thoughts about you as that would just be annoying. However if you don’t take the opportunity to ask them after the sale and BEFORE their event comes how everything is going with your service then you miss an opportunity for improvement. There are so many sales that are missed in between the point of booking to the point of delivery of product or services at the event that it would make your head spin. Key in on ways you can improve your product or service by asking your client “What else can I help you with?” “If you could wave a magic want and have 1-3 things taken care of for you with your event planning…what would they be?” They may say nothing or they may just provide you with a new revenue stream that will help increase your bottom line. Remember all sales is is find a need and fill it.

That’s one way to take care of your clients during the sale. How about after the sale? Survey your past clients and ask them this question “Out of all of the event pros you worked with…which were the top 3 to help make your day a success?” Do you always fall in the top 3? Why or why not? Ask your clients what their favorite memory was that you played a part in for their event. If they come up with something a bit more generic then that’s also a report card on you. You need to work harder to ensure that you’re creating memorable moments for them and their families. Why? Because if you do your name will be on the tip of their tongue whenever any of their friends ask who they had for their wedding because you did a phenomenal job vs. just an average job and now they can’t think of your name.

Do you want to know the one other question to ask to differentiate yourself between you and your competition and show that you are the best value to a prospective client? Email me at mitch@tayloredsales.com and put Mobile Beat Survey Question in the subject line and I will send you the response immediately. Thanks for reading.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

