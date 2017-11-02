You Probably Have Hidden Clients!

Have you ever offered your services to someone at a church, college, or corporation and been told no right off the bat? Of course you have. You will have to hear “No” about a hundred times before you get one “Yes.” (Anyone who doesn’t go through this is either lying or needs to contact us immediately with tips!)

But I’m going to let you in on a little secret today: a no from one person does not equal a no from their entire institution. When trying to get your foot in the door of a new company, do your research. Find out about multiple departments, and the best contact for each.

If the youth group at a local church is not in need of your services, don’t fret. Maybe the women’s group or single’s group is planning their own event for which that would gladly hire you. If the events department at a school turns your down, try asking around their campus clubs or other activity boards. Perhaps the president of a corporation was not able to schedule a time to chat with you, but the marketing department head would be interested in what you can do for their team.

This has happened to me time and time again. An events department turned us down for “in house” AV services. Yet, their new marketing manager hires us for 2 headliner concert events with full scope production and talent buying. A church goes with another bid for a few lights and truss rental. But their Women’s Retreat hires us for a 3 day 1000 person conference with audio, LED Walls and lighting and multiple breakout rooms.

Do not give up until you have exhausted every potential lead. More often than not, there is a way to get in with a company you would love to work with. You just may not have found the right door to enter.

Stephen J Clayton ( 22 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.