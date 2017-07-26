Yoda Booth selected as official Photo Booth of the PBX (And Mobile Beat) Cruise

Yodabooth has been selected as the official photo booth that will be aboard the ship for the cruise. As you may have read earlier we were restricted to only bring one booth on board, and Yodabooth will be that booth. Their team will also prepare photo booth activations for the different activities aboard so that guests can capture and share their new memories. Plus in a couple of seminars they will share their company’s experience and learnings in the photo booth industry. Before the cruise, make sure to check out www.yodabooth.com
For more information on the Mobile Beat and PBX Cruise check out http://www.mobilebeatcruise.com
