Yoda Booth selected as official Photo Booth of the PBX (And Mobile Beat) Cruise

Yodabooth has been selected as the official photo booth that will be aboard the ship for the cruise. As you may have read earlier we were restricted to only bring one booth on board, and Yodabooth will be that booth. Their team will also prepare photo booth activations for the different activities aboard so that guests can capture and share their new memories. Plus in a couple of seminars they will share their company’s experience and learnings in the photo booth industry. Before the cruise, make sure to check out www.yodabooth.com

For more information on the Mobile Beat and PBX Cruise check out http://www.mobilebeatcruise.com

Mobile Beat ( 1638 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.