X1800 Club DJ Mixer Prime pairs with new SC5000 Media Player

Cumberland RI, USA (January 9, 2017) —Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced the introduction of their new 4-channel X1800 DJ club mixer with creative and powerful Sweep and BPM based FX controls. True to the Denon DJ engineering heritage, the X1800 features extremely high-quality, 24bit, 96kHz audio output, ensuring superb sound characteristics. The X1800 is perfectly suited to integrate with Denon DJ’s new SC5000 Prime media via the EngineTM Connect protocol. This shares the beatgrid and time information with the mixer, from the player, to align the FX LFOs. Denon DJ’s expressive ‘Flex-Fader’, Crossfader adds diverse physical performance flexibility, whilst the all-new frequency controlled ‘Band-Isolation’ brings even more sonic manipulation possibilities to creative DJs.

The X1800 incorporates a comprehensive array of performance and convenience features that set it well apart from ordinary mixers. Its dedicated Sweep and BPM FX controls, deliver dub, echo, noise builds and reverb effects for each channel, giving DJs even more performance options to craft a unique sound. There is also Send and Receive FX routing. Add to this, the ability for DJs to express themselves using more powerful, menu based EQ tools, with switchable ‘Classic’ or ‘Isolation’ modes available plus a powerful Lo/Hi Pass Global Resonance control. Viewed via the crisp, OLED screen, the main BPM FX unit has 12 high-quality effects and also includes a quick-to-set Effects Quantization Touch Strip, empowering DJ’s to apply elegant rhythm-based adjustments to shape their sound to its maximum potential.

In addition, the X1800 has dual USB audio connections to facilitate 3rd Party DJ software and perfect DJ changeovers in the booth. MIDI-based effects and instruments can also be connected to the X1800, locking in tempo-based FX plus other rhythm or synth based instrumentation. For unsurpassed system expansion potential, there’s a 4-port LAN hub to connect up to four SC5000 players. Its dedicated digital inputs and output (for mixing in pure 24-bit/96kHz when connected to the SC5000) ensure the very highest audio quality—a must for demanding professionals.

Key Features: