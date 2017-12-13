WINK™ – Blizzard’s New Slick, Sophisticated Mini Moving Head

Waukesha, WI. – Sometimes, the smallest most subtle things are the ones that hit where it counts. Proof: Blizzard Lighting’s newest LED moving head, WINK™ will get your rig noticed from across the room in the blink of an eye.

Well endowed with a 60W 4-in-1 RGBW LED in the center plus a 4x segment pixel mappable LED ring with a total of 8x 0.5W RGB LEDs, WINK™ packs slick moves and eye candy effects into a tour-ready-but-tiny housing. WINK™’s 5-45° motorized zoom creates exceptionally bright beams and stunning wash effects that will really reel ‘em in.

WINK™’s dancefloor moves are nothing to scoff at, either. With blazing fast 540°/270° + infinite pan and tilt, WINK™ p0wns the scene–from slow jam to slamdance.

“I seriously haterespect WINK™. It has moves and charisma I just don’t have,” said Will Komassa, Blizzard’s Chairman of the Bored. “At least I can watch it in awe from the edge of the dancefloor. I only wish I had multi-pixel RGB LED rings around MY eyes. *Sigh*.”

WINK’s™ effortless charm and bold individual style play out publicly in its two auto modes, two sound active modes, multiple color presets and virtual color wheel effects. Plus, it’s always ready to catch digits with its four button full-color LCD display, 3-pin DMX In/Out, powerCON® compatible power In/Out, and quarter-turn omega mounting bracket.

WINK™ fixtures are backed by Blizzard’s 2-year warranty, and will not hit on your significant other. We promise.

MAP price of WINK™: $799.99.

Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a leader in LED pro and entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard in venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com

