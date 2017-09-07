WHY you should PAY for training! (You should share all you know for free!) Part 1

What do you get for free these days? It seems this age old debate rears its ugly head

every six months or so on some chat board or FB group where someone complains

about the “10 or so” high end DJ/Salesman/Educators who “highly supplement their

income” on teaching other DJs to become better. In my opinion this is ludicrous.

First off…if one wants to learn anything doesn’t one pay for higher education? What

do you get for free? Someone else’s opinion. You know what opinions are like don’t

you?

Life is short.

Almost five years ago I did an audio interview with Danielle and her father Bill for their

Father Daughter Dance. 3 weeks later (two weeks before her wedding) her father’s

cancer has come on strong and he is now hospitalized in Wisconsin. No one knew if

he would make it to the wedding day alive to see his little girl walk down that aisle.

I worked long hours on this edit to make it just so as this wasn’t just a Father

Daughter Dance anymore….this was a father saying goodbye to his daughter, a

daughter paying tribute to the man that raised her and taught her everything she

knows about LIFE.

This is what I discuss with our clients ahead of time in a sales consultation.

Everything they do on their wedding day should have meaning and purpose. If it

doesn’t have meaning and purpose to them then why would they do it? A Father

Daughter dance, a Mother Son Dance, even a First Dance as husband and wife has

WAY MORE MEANING than to just allow some schmuck DJ whom you’ve never met

before just say to your friends and family in an insincere tone “It’s time now for the

father daughter dance” That moment is the summation of twenty plus years of life

together for a father and his daughter or a mother and her son. It speaks to skinned

knees, report card A’s and B’s or C’s and D’s, lost tooths, Christmases and

Thanksgivings, first days of school and heartaches over the death of a dog or a loved

one. How do you sum up 20 plus years of life in 4 minutes? That’s EXACTLY what

you are doing as the Master of Ceremonies in that moment.

Join us next week for part 2 of this article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

