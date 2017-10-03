Why you should pay for training part 2

Here’s the second part of my 2 part article “Why you should pay for training”.

Fast forward to June 8th, 2013. Danielle’s wedding day. Her father was there…in a wheelchair unable to muster the strength to stand for more than a few seconds at best. Taylored Weddings MC Josh Barron introduced the moment (another whole topic for a later article) and a hush fell over the room as Bill Ross wheeled out to the dance floor where his daughter was seated in a chair next to him and held his hand while they listened to the creation we had made for this moment…just for the two of them.

A HUGE thanks goes to Bill Hermann and Jason Jones of BillCreates.com and The Entertainment Experience as it was my educational training with their workshop The Art of The Audio Edit that really helped make this moment special (Did I mention I paid for that workshop?)

Now sure….Bill could have just shared with me the information about what he does…but really…why should he? He’s worked tirelessly honing his craft and generating referrals JUST based on his edits. He knows what I know and that is if you pay for something with your hard earned money you appreciate it more…you take care of it better…you cherish it. I cherish the teachings of those who have gone out of their way to share with me in a PAID workshop setting because I know they care enough to show me and teach me the right way to deliver BETTER weddings for my clients. Your clients are the ultimate benefactor and after all…aren’t they worth it? Isn’t a lifetime of memories for them…the last dying moments a father and daughter will ever have together worth it? I say UNEQUIVOCALLY YES.

Author’s note: Danielle’s father Bill passed away on June 19th, 2013…just eleven days after his daughter’s wedding. I was honored to have met the man Danielle calls Dad and happy we got the opportunity to create something unique that she will cherish for the rest of her life. Danielle and Ryan still speak to what a special moment that was for their family, 5 years later. Her mother passed about 2 years after her Father. Now how special are those moments? What can you do to TRULY make a difference in your clients’ lives?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

