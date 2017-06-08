Why You Need Videos For Your Business, Now!

Question: have you ever heard of Coca Cola? Of course you have and so has nearly everyone else in the world! My wife and I have had the privilege of traveling around the world to visit many different countries and I noticed that everywhere we went, Coca Cola was available! People associated Coca Cola with the United States and always told us at any restaurant we visited, that they had Coca Cola available (though we rarely ordered it). My point is, nearly everyone knows about Coca Cola and yet you can hardly go one entire day, without hearing or seeing their commercials. Marketing is essential to their success and yours!
Advertising and marketing are essential in today’s digital and social media world. Along with the evolution of mobile Marketing has truly changed. Gone are the days of getting by with word-of-mouth, or simply handing out business cards. Though both of those are essential, you need to do much more than that. You need great content and more importantly, great video content! Here are some recent statistics, on video marketing, that should catch your attention.
- 45% of people watch more than an hour of Facebook or YouTube videos a week.
- More than 500 million hours of videos are watched on YouTube each day.
- More video content is uploaded in 30 days than the major U.S. television networks have created in 30 years.
- 10 million videos are watched on Snapchat per day.
- Marketers who use video grow revenue 49% faster than non-video users.
- Social video generates 1200% more shares than text and images combined.
- Videos up to 2 minutes long get the most engagement.
- 85% of Facebook videos are watched without sound.
- Video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80% or more.
- Native videos on Facebook have 10 times higher reach compared to YouTube links.
- Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video compared to 10% when reading it in text.
- By 2019, internet video traffic will account for 80% of all consumer Internet traffic.
- The average user spends 88% more time on a website with video.
As you can see, video is truly taking over. Your videos don’t always have to be professionally produced videos, especially for social media postings. For your website, you should try to do a great video and if you can afford it, hire a pro for help! Ironically, I wrote this article, knowing that video is much more powerful! I will start using more videos for my articles, soon! Stop reading, already, and go make some great videos and start getting more bookings!
