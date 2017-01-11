Why You Need Back-up Equipment, ASAP!

If you provide DJ, photo booth, photography, or other services for private events where you use equipment, you may have asked yourself, why should I bring back-up equipment? You may think, all of my equipment is fairly new, or I take pretty good care of my equipment, nothing has ever gone wrong, so why bring extra stuff that I don’t need? Our advice: always expect the unexpected and be prepared! Yes, you already have a lot of equipment to load/ unload, and bringing more is extra work, but you need it! Here are some common problems and solutions from the Austin’s Best DJs team, on this topic:

1. Problem: Technical Difficulties

Let’s be real, technical malfunctions can occur at anytime, with any device, new or old. There’s nothing worse than trying to play a first dance song at a wedding and your DJ software program won’t load up, your mixer channel goes out, there’s an annoying hum or static coming from the speaker, etc.

Solution:

Bring an extra laptop; keep your music software program updated, always bring extra wires and power cords, and extension cords. Arrive WAY early, to do a sound check, prior to the start time, so you can troubleshoot any issues. This allows you to troubleshoot and no one will know but you!

2. Problem: Extreme temperatures

As professional DJs, we have to perform at a variety of events, many of which are outdoors. We’ve performed at outdoor events with below freezing temperatures and in extreme 100+ degrees heat, in Texas, (if you’re not from Texas, this can be dreadful).

Solution:

Create a contract that states exactly what you can and cannot do. For example, in extreme heat, or rain, we have to be covered. With thunderstorms, if we’re outside, we stop playing if the lighting is within 1 mile (if you hear the thunder in 5 seconds or less after seeing lightning, it’s within a mile or less).

3. Problem: Peace of Mind

Providing your clients with peace of mind is extremely important. For some clients, this is the biggest day of their lives, and if your equipment fails during their big day, that could quickly become a disaster for everyone.

Solution:

Bring backup equipment to ensure peace of mind for you and the client. Peace of mind on a stressful day is priceless! Also, rotate back-up equipment, so you can get the most use out of it!

