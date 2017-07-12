Who’s Fault Is It Anyway?

Liability insurance (known more officially as Commercial General Business Liability) protects a company’s assets and pays for obligations like medical expenses that are incurred if someone gets hurt on THEIR property, or perhaps property damage caused by you or your employees. The fact is, if the DJ causes the accident, or is perceived to be negligent, the venue WILL get sued. Yes, you read correctly: The plaintiff’s attorney, by default, will pursue litigation against the DJ (whether that person is a professional, amateur, friend or family member) AND the “event holder,” in this case the venue and the bride and groom. Every DJ needs to know the current trends with event holders and how liability insurance is viewed.

1. More and more venues across the country are demanding a copy of the certificate of insurance prior to being allowed to set up. Sometimes, upon arrival — sometimes months in advance. Venues want to verify that coverage is bound, and in force. Some venues include a formal “vetting” process that includes a review of references, current business licenses, auto insurance, workman’s comp and more. Several venues are now verifying coverage to ensure it is in effect, often 30+ days prior to an event. Some now also call the agent listed on the policy to verify current coverage before each event. (In my research, I’ve actually had venues tell me that some knucklehead DJs get a liability policy as required, submit the certificate of insurance in advance so it appears it’s in effect, then immediately cancel the policy to get a refund from the insurance provider, but later only to discover there is no actual liability coverage for the event. Talk about risky!)

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/183