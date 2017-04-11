Who Are Your Biggest Motivators Part 1

Who are your biggest motivators? Who are they? Let’s walk through some of them. Haters. Haters to me can be your biggest motivators. Maybe it’s clients that don’t book you. There is nothing wrong with that. Let’s examine this deeper.

When someone talks bad about you or doesn’t choose your service, what does their action do? It causes a reaction in you…or it should. With me personally it causes a guttural reaction in who I am. Clients who don’t book you should cause you to really jump in and decide. What you can do to get better? Maybe you have past friends from your life. They can be motivators because there was a falling out of some sort. This causes you to want to do better. Competition can also be your biggest motivators. I know for me if I feel like someone is on my heels in business then I better get moving.

People that comment on grammar online can be a hater from that standpoint. People will disagree strongly with you. If someone has a problem with you or a problem with what you did online or something I would encourage you to reach out to them, thank them for bringing it to your attention and see if you can work together towards a solution to the problem.

All this being said, people still need to help themselves. If you find yourself hating on someone, take a hint from a previous article of mine here and Pause. Think. Be. Why are you hating? Maybe it’s time to look in the mirror. We continue next week with the second half of this article series.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

