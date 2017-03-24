Where Were You?

It’s been a week now since I’ve been back from Mobile Beat Las Vegas…heck, I’m still trying to catch up from being gone, including cranking out a few blog posts for MB. I hope I got to see you at the conference! Maybe you checked out my new fiberglass DJ booth by Vision DJ Designs on the expo floor? Maybe you saw me selling for Mike Walter after his awesome seminar “Ten Tips to Be Better”? Maybe you saw me partying on the dance floor during the DJ Takeover on Monday night? Or were you at home?

I can’t stress this enough when it comes to owning a DJ business…you MUST attend industry conferences. The folks at Mobile Beat continue to raise the bar year after year with production value, parties, speakers, gear and much more. I get it, sometimes you think the content is too 101…so do I. We all do. But I guarantee you that if you go to the majority of the seminars, you will pick up at least one nugget from each of them. And “nuggets” eventually turn into revenue for your company! Even if they stopped the seminars, I would still go and NOT to see all the new DJ gear. I would go for the networking. Do you know how many DJs I’ve met at Mobile Beat from all over the world? Tons! They are now my friends. We call, chat, text, email about business and the ups and downs all the time. I can’t even tell you how many tidbits and ideas I’ve picked up from DJs I’ve met going to MBLV year after year. That alone is worth the price of admission folks! Take a stack of cards and make it your mission to give every single one of them out! Are they going to book you? Heck no, but you’ll gain a friend or a mentor in the process.

Don’t like Mobile Beat? I don’t know how that’s possible, but there are many other choices for you to get out and go to! Midwest DJs Live is coming up soon! You also have ARM DJs this summer and then Wedding Wire World and The DJ Expo in August. Pick one now, sign up and GO! Learn, network, buy, but just go. These conferences are for US! I hope to see you next year at MBLV. I’ve already booked my room and bought my pass, I wouldn’t miss it for the world! And if you’re heading to any of the other conferences I just mentioned above, I’ll see you there as well. You can never stop learning!

