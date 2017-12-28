Whats Your Legacy









“My heart is filled with sorrow today but also great love and gratitude. We lost my dad Sunday evening. It was very unexpected, quick and a great shock to all of us! Kleo was an amazing man, filled with faith, integrity and a smile for everyone he met! If he met you once he remembered you forever and knew your story & probably your whole family’s story.









My mother was the love of his life and even after 57 years of marriage never let a day go by without a wake-up & good night kiss and an “I love you”! His children meant everything to him and he made great sacrifices throughout his life to make sure all five if us had everything we ever wanted! His grandchildren were the light of his life and as he held each one for the first time he cried tears of happiness!! He was blessed with 2 great-granddaughters before he left us and they will be taught what a wonderful man he was! Thank you Daddy for the love, life lessons and lasting memories! Have as many sweet rolls as you want now.

I love you!”









This is the recent Facebook status I read from past Mother of the Bride Christine. (Yes…I’m even friends with past Mother of the Brides as well on FB) Alison’s wedding happened less than two years ago. It was an extra special moment as Alison’s father died when she was just seven years old. This picture above….and Christine’s status update is WHY I do what I do. It’s WHY I’ve sought out additional training in the areas of sales, marketing and performance.









I share this with you to hopefully inspire you. To realize that your next event is NOT just another gig. It’s NOT playing just another song. Your job is NOT just about playing music and making announcements. It’s about impacting people’s memories. Moving people emotionally. Changing lives for the better. Giving a Grandfather a moment; to share with his granddaughter and flash that knowing smile of his life’s work left behind. Creating a memory for a Mother who is in the middle of her life’s work. She can see from both sides of the hourglass in her daughter’s eyes and in her father’s eyes the legacy she continues on.









If you want deeper meaning and purpose behind what you do, what you create and perform each and every weekend…put yourself in your client’s shoes. How do they want to feel in each moment that you are creating with and for them? If you truly want to get to the CORE of these values and take your performance and therefore your clients memories to new heights then please seek out ADVANCED training. MarkFerrell.com and BillCreates.com are the two entities that I have studied from who have these core principles at heart and can help you grow from where you are to where you wish to be.









What’s YOUR legacy? What’s your clients wedding? Just a show up push play make some announcements? Or an event where purpose, meaning and LOVE come together to move people emotionally? These moments deserve MORE than JUST a DJ. Deliver more. Be More.



